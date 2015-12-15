Encina Development Group Announces Appointment of Leslie Hess to Board of Directors

THE WOODLANDS, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#advancedrecycling–Encina Development Group (“Encina” or the “Company”), a producer of ISCC+ circular chemicals from end-of-life plastics, announced the appointment of Ms. Leslie Hess to its board of directors.

“Leslie is a phenomenal addition to Encina’s board,” said David Schwedel, Executive Director of Encina. “She has three decades of experience in strategy and finance. Her experience will serve Encina well as we advance our goals to deliver highly valued circular chemicals and build commercial facilities around the world.”

“I’m excited to join Encina’s board,” said Leslie Hess. “Encina’s unique plastics-to-circular-chemical technology helps customers advance their sustainability goals and practices. I’m proud to be part of this innovative team and help Encina grow its business while providing immediate beneficial impact to the environment.”

Ms. Hess is a senior financial executive with over 29 years of experience and expertise in strategy development, execution, and financial leadership in complex domestic and international transactions, including acquisitions, divestitures, and joint ventures. Her industry experience includes energy, renewables, alternative energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, industrial, chemical, environmental services, engineering, construction, distribution, and logistics.

Ms. Hess is the Chief Financial Officer of a specialized civil construction company focused on the water infrastructure market. Previously, she was a partner with Ernst & Young LLP in the Strategy and Transactions practice. Her career in public accounting started at Arthur Andersen LLP where she assisted clients during initial public offerings and other registration statements for issuance of equity or debt securities.

About Encina Development Group

Encina Development Group produces circular chemicals. Encina’s products provide the basic building blocks for customers to meet their renewable content goals and enable the cyclical production and reproduction of products across a broad spectrum of ubiquitous goods, including consumer products and packaging, pharmaceuticals, construction, and much more. For more information, please visit: www.encina.com.

