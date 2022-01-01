Esri Releases Premier Book for Current Software Users to Transition to ArcGIS Pro

The Transition from ArcMap Is Made Easier with a Reference to Common Practices

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArcGIS–A powerful set of geospatial software capabilities, ArcGIS Pro allows its users to visualize, analyze, and share projects with teams or anyone around the world. By combining multiple sources to make maps using scientific analysis on 2D, 3D, and 4D data to identify patterns and make predictions, this tool was instrumental in helping experts successfully respond during the 2018 Thailand cave rescue.

With the retirement of ArcMap currently planned for early 2026, many users still using this predecessor to ArcGIS Pro are contemplating or starting the transition. With that shift, though, comes a new repertoire of extensions and apps, making learning ArcGIS Pro both exciting and possibly intimidating. To help these users, Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, has released Switching to ArcGIS Pro from ArcMap, second edition.

Unlike other books written for ArcGIS Pro, this book is designed to get experienced users of ArcMap up and running. Chapter by chapter, it walks readers through the differences in user interface (UI) and workflows between the two as well as the project-based structure of ArcGIS Pro. Professionals can use what they already know about ArcGIS software to help them adjust and quickly become familiar, productive, and confident with ArcGIS Pro.

Written by Maribeth Price, a veteran Esri software user and the author of other books using Esri products, Switching to ArcGIS Pro from ArcMap, second edition, comes from the perspective of someone who has used both of the title products. At under 200 pages, the book is intended to be a go-to desk reference for getting started with ArcGIS Pro.

Switching to ArcGIS Pro from ArcMap, second edition, is available in print (ISBN: 9781589487314, 168 pages, US$54.99) and as an ebook (ISBN: 9781589487321, US$54.99). Both editions can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. The print edition is also available for purchase at esri.com/esripress or by calling 1-800-447-9778. If outside the United States, visit esri.com/esripressorders for complete ordering options, or visit esri.com/distributors to contact your local Esri distributor. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

Copyright © 2022 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, ArcGIS, The Science of Where, StoryMaps, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.

Contacts

Jo Ann Pruchniewski



Public Relations, Esri



Mobile: 301-693-2643



Email: [email protected]