Evelo Biosciences Announces Succession Plan

– Simba Gill to transition to Chair of the Board of Directors –

– Lord Ara Darzi will become Lead Independent Director –

– Board has retained Spencer Stuart for Chief Executive Officer search –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a novel platform of orally delivered medicines acting on the small intestinal axis, SINTAX, today announced the succession plan for Simba Gill, Ph.D., to transition from his roles as Chief Executive Officer and President to the role of Chair of the Board of Directors and return to Flagship Pioneering to help launch, grow, and guide bioplatform companies. The Company’s Board of Directors has retained Spencer Stuart, a leading executive search firm, to initiate a comprehensive search led by its current Chair, Lord Ara Darzi, to identify Dr. Gill’s successor. Dr. Gill will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer and President until his successor joins Evelo, at which time he will become Chair of the Board of Directors and Lord Darzi will become the Lead Independent Director of Evelo. In addition to serving as Evelo’s Chair, Dr. Gill will return to Flagship Pioneering as an Executive Partner to engage in corporate development, platform strategy, and governance across several biotechnology companies in Flagship’s portfolio.

Flagship Pioneering scientist-entrepreneurs developed Evelo’s initial platform and launched the company. Dr. Gill, who was previously a Flagship Venture Partner, has served as founding Chief Executive Officer since 2015. Evelo has discovered and developed a new class of investigational medicines targeting the small intestinal axis. SINTAX exists as a previously unexplored area of human biology that plays a central role in governing immune and inflammatory responses throughout the body. Evelo has shown positive clinical results with one of its SINTAX medicines in a series of clinical trials and expects to move towards registration trials and commercialization over the next few years. Evelo’s clinical and preclinical data support the potential of its SINTAX platform to transform the treatment of inflammatory diseases with a new type of inflammation-resolving medicine that could be broadly acting, orally delivered, safe and well-tolerated, and affordable. Evelo sees the potential of its medicines as a foundation for the treatment of all stages and types of inflammatory diseases.

“I am very proud of the remarkable discoveries, platform, and clinical development progress that we have made at Evelo. The data we have generated strongly support the potential of medicines that target the small intestinal axis to transform the treatment of inflammatory diseases globally for millions of people. Evelo is in a strong position with a bright future and the time is right for me to step into the role of Chair while giving Ara and the Board the time needed to find a great successor for the CEO role,” said Dr. Gill. “I will continue as CEO until that time and will work with the Board and leadership team to ensure a seamless transition. I look forward to working with the next generation of biotechnology companies in my new role at Flagship.”

“Simba has shown exceptional leadership in building and growing Evelo from its inception until today,” said Lord Darzi. “We are delighted that he will continue in his role until we have found a successor and thereafter as Chair. I look forward to continuing to work with Simba, the Board, and the leadership team of Evelo. The Company is at an exciting stage and, having completed a recent financing, is well positioned to execute on a series of Phase 2 clinical programs with EDP1815 in atopic dermatitis and with EDP2939 in psoriasis in the first, second, and third quarters of 2023.”

“Simba has had a remarkable career co-founding, building and leading companies in disruptive biotech over more than thirty-five years,” commented Noubar B. Afeyan, Ph.D., the CEO and founder of Flagship Pioneering and co-founder of Evelo. “We look forward to Simba returning to Flagship as we grow a broad portfolio of transformative biotech companies. Flagship recently participated in a significant financing for Evelo and continues to have strong conviction in its potential. Evelo is well situated to advance to late-stage clinical development and towards commercialization of SINTAX medicines as a transformative new type of treatment for inflammatory diseases.”

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing orally delivered product candidates that are designed to act on the small intestinal axis, SINTAX, with systemic therapeutic effects. SINTAX plays a central role in governing the immune, metabolic, and neurological systems. The Company’s product candidates are pharmaceutical preparations of single strains of microbes or their extracellular vesicles. Evelo’s vision is to create therapies that are effective, safe, well-tolerated and affordable to improve the lives of billions of people living with inflammatory diseases.

Evelo is developing EDP1815, currently in late-stage development for psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, and EDP2939, about to enter the clinic to treat inflammatory diseases. Evelo is also advancing additional product candidates in other disease areas.

For more information, please visit www.evelobio.com and engage with Evelo on LinkedIn .

