Everstream Analytics Named 2022 Top Food Chain Technology by Food Chain Digest

SAN MARCOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#supplychain—Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain insights and risk analytics company, today announced that it has been recognized as a 2022 “Top Food Chain Technology” by Food Chain Digest, the official magazine of Food Shippers of America (FSA). Through artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics, Everstream delivers the risk insights food shippers need to anticipate, avoid, and rapidly recover from supply chain disruptions.

Everstream equips food shippers with a broad view of risk from the commodity level through product delivery to the consumer. The company’s supply chain risk management technology has helped food shippers within the dairy industry reduce revenue loss resulting from supply chain and logistics disruptions by ~30%. Additionally, a major packaged food manufacturer used Everstream’s predictive insights to optimize refrigerated transportation, reducing their North American freight costs by $1.8M.

“There is perhaps no other industry that has faced more supply chain challenges in the past two years than food shippers. We are honored to be recognized for our ability to help these customers mitigate risk, protect brand reputation, maintain customer satisfaction and ultimately grow revenue,” said Julie Gerdeman, CEO, Everstream Analytics.

FSA’s Top Food Chain Technology program recognizes standout technologies in food transportation, logistics, distribution and supply chain management. This is the first year that Food Chain Digest has deployed this recognition program to serve as a resource to food shippers looking to use innovative technologies in their supply chain strategy and execution. The staff of Food Chain Digest reviewed winning companies, and then more than 1,500 food industry supply chain, transportation, and logistics professionals voted to determine the list.

“Technology has become the backbone of the food supply chain,” said Brian Everett, group publisher and editorial director of Food Chain Digest. “Technology platforms, applications and innovators have emerged in the food and beverage market, helping to bring more efficiency, productivity, and transparency to the food chain. This recognition program highlights leaders like Everstream Analytics that are readily available to food shippers in helping them to accomplish their business goals.”

To view a full list of companies named to the list, visit www.FoodShippers.org and click “Announcements.”

About Everstream

Everstream Analytics sets the global supply chain standard. Through the application of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to its vast proprietary dataset, Everstream delivers the predictive insights and risk analytics businesses need for a smarter, more autonomous and sustainable supply chain. Everstream’s proven solution integrates with procurement, logistics and business continuity platforms generating the complete information, sharper analysis, and accurate predictions required to turn the supply chain into a business asset. To learn more, visit https://www.everstream.ai/.

