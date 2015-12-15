Evolus Appoints Sandra Beaver as Chief Financial Officer

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$EOLS–Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, has named Sandra Beaver as its Chief Financial Officer, effective September 5, 2022. Ms. Beaver brings more than 20 years of financial experience, driving company growth through strategic planning, long-range forecasting, executing corporate development and capital markets transactions, and improving operational efficiency.

Most recently, Ms. Beaver served as Senior Vice President of Finance at Experian, where she was responsible for consolidated financial planning & analysis for half of the company’s North America B2B business units with revenue in excess of $1 billion. In addition, she had global responsibility for data quality, helped conduct due diligence leading to the completion and integration of several acquisitions, and led initiatives to improve processes and create efficiencies.

Prior to her time at Experian, Ms. Beaver spent 17 years with global gaming company International Game Technology PLC (“IGT”) in roles of increasing responsibility and scope including Vice President of Consolidated Financial Planning & Analysis and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the company’s North America Gaming and Interactive business unit. Her numerous responsibilities at IGT included long-range forecasting, global pricing, and strategic business evaluation.

“Sandra brings a fresh perspective, along with deep financial and operational experience in highly regulated industries that will help take Evolus to the next level,” said David Moatazedi, President and CEO at Evolus. “As our new CFO, she will play a pivotal role in supporting our strategic goals as we continue to gain market share in the U.S. with our flagship product, Jeuveau®, expand operations in Europe and internationally, and execute on our mission to become a global, multi-product organization.”

“I am excited to join Evolus and be a part of a company with such a differentiated business model and strong culture,” said Ms. Beaver. “Evolus has the potential for tremendous growth as it continues to reinvent the aesthetics industry and I look forward to partnering with the rest of the leadership team to help execute the company’s strategy.”

Earlier in her career, Ms. Beaver worked at Trust Company of the West. She earned her bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and completed ongoing educational programs at UCLA and the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus (Nasdaq: EOLS) is a performance beauty company evolving the aesthetic neurotoxin market for the next generation of beauty consumers through its unique, customer-centric business model and innovative digital platform. Our mission is to become a global, multi-product aesthetics company based on our flagship product, Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Visit us at www.evolus.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

