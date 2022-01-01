Fast Company Names Zebra Technologies to 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators List

Zebra ranked #42 among top 100 workplaces for embracing innovation

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced it has been selected as one of Fast Company’s 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators.

Zebra employees are inventing technologies that make everyday work simpler, faster and more intuitive for those operating behind the scenes and on the front line of industries such as retail, manufacturing, transportation and logistics and healthcare. The company invests more than 10% of its $5.6 billion annual revenue in research and development to fuel its culture of innovation.

“We bring diverse people and big ideas together in a collaborative, candid environment to propel our thinking to solve some of the most complex, challenging problems that organizations face today,” said Jeff Schmitz, Chief Human Resources & Marketing Officer, Zebra Technologies. “Our dedicated employees are the reason we are able to continuously reimagine the future of work on the front line. We are committed to ensuring they have the freedom and opportunity to define their path, build a fulfilling career, and make a positive impact on their communities.”

Whether businesses are serving customers, caring for patients or managing a warehouse, Zebra provides the right technology to optimize their work. Zebra’s diverse community of innovators, including employees and an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across the world, work to ensure customers have powerful software solutions that simplify all aspects of workforce and inventory management, intuitive vision and imaging solutions that accelerate production and distribution through the supply chain, and cutting-edge robotics and mobile computing solutions that help front-line workers do their best work.

“This year’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators recognizes organizations that have demonstrated a deep commitment to cultivating creativity across the board,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “In the face of powerful headwinds, these leaders and teams continue to spur innovation.”

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, engineering, diversity, sustainability, B2B, and consumer products and services. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers worked together to score nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2022 awards feature workplaces from around the world.

The full list of 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators is available at https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Zebra Technologies has been named to Fast Company’s 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators.

The Best Workplaces for Innovators list is an annual ranking of the top 100 company cultures that empower employees to cultivate internal innovation.

Zebra employees and partners develop solutions that deliver meaningful outcomes for their customers and contribute to a more productive and innovative world.

###

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

ABOUT ACCENTURE

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 710,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 84% of the Fortune 500 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. Zebra recently expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision, antuit.ai and Matrox Imaging. Zebra is #25 on Newsweek’s inaugural list of America’s Most Loved Workplaces, #42 on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators and #79 on Forbes’ list of America’s 500 Best Midsize Employers. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Melissa Wagner



Zebra Technologies



+1-312-971-8540



[email protected]

Industry Analyst Contact:

Kasia Fahmy



Zebra Technologies



+1-224-306-8654



[email protected]