First Arkansas Bank & Trust and Plinqit Partner with Collegiate Soccer Star, Kiley Dulaney

Kiley Dulaney, University of Arkansas soccer player, partners to promote financial wellness and healthy savings habits on behalf of FAB&T and Plinqit

JACKSONVILLE, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–First Arkansas Bank & Trust (FAB&T) and Plinqit, the only savings platform of its kind that pays users for learning about personal finances, have partnered with University of Arkansas soccer player, Kiley Dulaney to promote positive financial health within the local communities of Central and North Central Arkansas.

A collegiate soccer player with aspirations of becoming a business owner after graduation, Dulaney is a Jacksonville, Arkansas native and a long-time customer of FAB&T. The Jacksonville-based bank, which manages more than $960 million in assets, is proud to showcase Dulaney’s accomplishments and future business goals to inspire other young athletes, especially women, to pursue their dreams, both athletically and professionally. As a student-athlete, Dulaney also recognizes the importance of financial planning and saving, which makes her the ideal spokesperson for this partnership.

By partnering with FAB&T and Plinqit, Dulaney will help promote financial wellness, strong personal finance skills and healthy savings habits throughout the communities across Arkansas. Far too often, this demographic relies on credit or other means to pay for things, which can lead to financial stress that could be alleviated by setting aside money on a regular basis to pay for both wants and those unexpected life moments.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to inspire the next generation of female athletes, aspiring entrepreneurs, and future business leaders to reach their personal, professional and financial goals, no matter how big or small – to dream as big as possible,” said Dulaney. “As a student, I understand the countless financial stressors that so many young people experience, especially considering inflation and the rise in prices for basic necessities. Still, financial challenges should not prevent someone from pursuing their dreams. That’s why I’m proud to partner with First Arkansas Bank & Trust and Plinqit to empower others to take control of their finances and achieve their goals.”

Understanding that saving is the first step on the path to financial wellness, Plinqit provides users with a free, simple and easy-to-use way to save and plan for future financial needs. Unlike any other savings platform on the market, Plinqit allows users to not only interact with content that improves their financial literacy, but they are paid to do so. FAB&T first partnered with Plinqit in 2020 and since launching Plinqit’s platform, the bank’s customers have collectively saved more than $500,000 and many have successfully hit their savings goals while boosting their personal finance skills. By partnering with Plinqit, FAB&T has experienced strong deposit growth while empowering its customers to achieve sustained financial wellness through better savings habits.

“Not only is Kiley Dulaney a phenomenal student-athlete and collegiate soccer player at the highest level, but she also is from Jacksonville and has spent her life in our bank’s footprint,” said Roger Sundermeier, SVP & Chief Brand Officer with First Arkansas Bank & Trust. “Kiley has a deep personal connection to the Jacksonville community, which is why we chose to partner with her. We are proud to have Kiley and the Plinqit team as partners in our efforts to advocate for financial health and promote women’s soccer. This is important work and being able to involve local talent like Kiley makes this initiative even more meaningful. We are proud to showcase the talent that comes from the communities which we serve.”

On the partnership, Kathleen Craig, founder and CEO of Plinqit added, “There are many skills that make a great entrepreneur and the ability to make smart financial decisions is one of them. As an incredibly disciplined student-athlete and an aspiring business owner, Kiley Dulaney is the perfect spokesperson for FAB&T and Plinqit and will help raise awareness of the importance of establishing good financial habits early on. We look forward to working with her as we continue to advocate for greater financial wellness for all.”

About First Arkansas Bank & Trust

First Arkansas Bank & Trust is a family-owned and operated commercial bank based in Jacksonville, Arkansas with more than $960 million in assets. Founded in 1949, the bank has remained committed to doing right by its customers and has since grown to 21 locations across Arkansas.

About Plinqit

Plinqit is a brandable, mobile-first platform that is elegant and highly powerful at the same time. Unlike any other savings platform on the market, its patented Build Skills™ pays users for engaging with content, creating higher user engagement for financial institutions. Created by Millennials for Millennials, Plinqit helps financial institutions connect with this important demographic in a meaningful, relevant way – bringing together digital customers, FIs, and savings in one beautiful place. For more information, visit info.plinqit.com.

