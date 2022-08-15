First Tech Federal Credit Union Selects Zebra Technologies to Digitize Banking Processes

Reflexis for Banking solution will automate audit processes and task management, improve communications and elevate the customer experience

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zebra Technologies, an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced First Tech Federal Credit Union (First Tech) has selected Reflexis for Banking to increase staff effectiveness and productivity and to elevate customer service. First Tech will digitize audit processes resulting in greater insights and visibility into staff workload, proactive task management and enhanced communications in all their Experience Centers.

Zebra’s Reflexis for Banking provides branch staffing optimization and mobile tools for improved employee engagement. The solution simplifies work for branch employees and increases time spent directly with customers, driving productivity and improved client loyalty. First Tech will also digitize inspection processes, which will provide a digital audit trail that reduces task duplication and optimize resource allocation for managers and staff.

“We chose Zebra’s Reflexis for Banking solution for its ease of use and ability to improve compliance within our Experience Centers,” said Holly Hoekman, Director, Training & Optimization at First Tech Federal Credit Union. “With the support of our Experience Center Leaders and Business Support teams, and the added visibility into the completion of tasks on a daily basis rather than at month’s end, we will be able to realize our compliance benchmarks and provide even greater service to our customers.”

First Tech joins a rapidly growing roster of banks utilizing Zebra’s Reflexis for Banking software solution to optimize branch execution, scheduling and communication. Founded 70 years ago by employees of Hewlett-Packard and Tektronix, First Tech ranks among the top 10 Federal Credit Unions by assets under management and by customer satisfaction. It is a member-owned financial institution with over 30 branches in eight states, including California, Colorado, Oregon, Washington and Texas.

“Zebra’s Reflexis for Banking solution provides real-time visibility into branch operations offering assurance that tasks are being completed on-time and according to best practice,” said Suresh Menon, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Software Solutions, Zebra Technologies. “Reflexis for Banking will help First Tech Federal Credit Union streamline branch operations processes to elevate the customer experience, enhance controls, deliver operational efficiency and improve employee satisfaction.”

KEY TAKEAWAYS

First Tech Federal Credit Union selected Zebra’s Reflexis for Banking software solution to improve compliance, employee engagement and customer service within their Experience Centers.

First Tech Federal Credit Union will use Reflexis for Banking to automate branch audit processes and task management, enhance communications and elevate the customer experience.

Reflexis for Banking offers easy-to-use branch staffing optimization and mobile tools that simplify work for branch employees and increases time spent with customers.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 84% of the Fortune 500 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. Zebra recently expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision, antuit.ai and Matrox Imaging. Zebra is #25 on Newsweek’s inaugural list of America’s Most Loved Workplaces and #79 on Forbes’ list of America’s 500 Best Midsize Employers. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

ABOUT REFLEXIS

Reflexis, part of Zebra Technologies, is the leading provider of intelligent workforce management, execution and communication solutions for multi-site organizations in retail, food service, hospitality and banking. The Reflexis intelligent work platform is used by our customers across the globe to simplify execution, improve communication and optimize labor decisions. Today, over 275 leaders in retail, food service, hospitality and banking are leveraging Reflexis to achieve measurable improvements in customer engagement & employee productivity and retention. For further information, please visit www.Reflexisinc.com. Follow Reflexis on: LinkedIn | Blog | Twitter | YouTube.

ABOUT FIRST TECH FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

First Tech Federal Credit Union is a $15+ billion institution headquartered in San Jose, California. It is the nation’s premier credit union serving the world’s leading technology-oriented companies and their employees, including HP Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, Agilent, Intel, Cisco, Amazon, Nike, Intuit, Google, and more. First Tech is recognized as the industry catalyst for delivering effortless banking experiences to more than 680,000 members through its 33 branch locations, more than 5,600 CO-OP Shared Branch locations, 30,000 CO-OP Network ATMs, and online platforms. First Tech offers a full range of financial services, including traditional banking, online banking, mortgages, financial.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Denis Klimentov



Zebra Technologies



+1-647-937-6106



[email protected]

Industry Analyst Contact:

Kasia Fahmy



Zebra Technologies



+1-224-306-8654



[email protected]