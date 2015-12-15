FirstEnergy Stadium and Cleveland Browns Charge Ahead with Evolv Technology’s AI Weapons Detection Screening System

Evolv kicks off fifth NFL stadium partnership and is named Official Fan Screening Provider by Haslam Sports Group

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV, “Evolv”), the global leader in AI-powered weapons detection security screening, today announced FirstEnergy Stadium is relying on the company’s systems, data and analytics to enhance public safety and create better fan experiences.





FirstEnergy Stadium is using Evolv Express® to reduce lines at both of its south entrances, the two most-traversed entrances for Browns games, while also providing enhanced security. Built with powerful sensor technology and AI, Evolv Express identifies weapons, enabling security professionals to focus on addressing potential threats and not be distracted by manually screening every fan entering those gates. Additionally, Evolv data provides Insights® that informs staffing to improve stadium security posture and enable the busiest entrances to be properly managed and supported. By streamlining the entry and security screening processes, fans arrive at the south gates with the ability to not break their stride or open their bags while receiving the highest levels of public safety.

The stadium is operated by Haslam Sports Group (HSG), a values-driven organization committed to unifying people through sports and entertainment. Another property in HSG’s portfolio is Lower.com Field, home of Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew. Since employing Evolv, the fan entry experience at Lower.com Field has vastly improved, which has led to Evolv becoming its official fan screening provider.

“We are committed to providing our fans with the best experiences in our venues, both for our teams’ home games and other major events,” said Brandon Covert, Haslam Sports Group VP of IT. “Evolv has allowed us to significantly improve our stadium ingress, which is a pivotal piece of a fan’s overall event experience. Based on their industry-leading technology expertise, we are proud to partner with Evolv as our official fan screening provider, and we look forward to a long and prosperous relationship.”

FirstEnergy Stadium and Lower.com Field are among many sports venues supported by Evolv Technology. Others include Gillette Stadium, Nissan Stadium and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“Earning the trust of Haslam Sports Group is important to both of our organizations as we are on a shared mission to provide for the public safety of fans at stadiums and other public venues,” said John Baier, Evolv Technology’s vice president of sports. “As the Ohio community gathers to cheer on the Columbus Crew and Cleveland Browns and watch musical headliners in HSG properties, we believe they can have increased confidence they are in a weapons-free zone secured by Evolv.”

About Haslam Sports Group

Haslam Sports Group embraces the positive impact of sports and its unique opportunity to unify communities. Through the Haslam and Johnson families’ network of industry experience and relationships, their mission is to create world class organizations that achieve sustainable success, provide a best in class fan experience and give back to their region. They see themselves as stewards of true community assets. HSG looks to invest in strategic sports and entertainment opportunities. Haslam Sports Group’s current portfolio includes the Cleveland Browns, operating rights to Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew and an investment in Misfits Gaming Group, a global esports and entertainment company, as well as other entities. For more information, visit haslamsports.com.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 350 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, and Evolv Cortex AI® are registered trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

