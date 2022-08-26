FMC 2022 Instrumental Music Competition Registration Now Open

LONDON, Aug 26, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Every year, the FMC-Film Music Contest, the biggest international music competition and awards of its kind in Europe expanding to Asia intended for composers of original music for Film, TV, Ads, Videogames., provides a competitive platform for original musical compositions and pieces from around the world in multiple competition categories. FMC 2022 is no different.

One of these categories is the popular Instrumental Music category for soloists, bands, composers, small or large orchestral ensembles, chamber groups, and even offbeat musical acts and formations from around the world, with no restrictions on age or country of origin.

The competition is an opportunity for everyone, whether they play classic instruments or the traditional national instruments of their country, to showcase their playing and compositional talents.

Got an instrumental composition in your portfolio? Have it heard by members of a prestigious international jury made up of professionals from the music industry. This is your chance to win high-value prize packages, hardware and software to upgrade your recording studio’s sound quality.

More about the members of the Prestigious jury: www.fmcontest.com/jury/

In this year’s contest, we are offering prizes worth a total of more than EUR38,000.

By entering our competition, winners receive media coverage and press attention in the magazines and online portals of our media partners. You can read some of the articles and press release here: www.fmcontest.com/press/ For a small entry fee, this is an opportunity to boost and enrich your music career. Pitch the story of your music, your accomplishments, your plans and your music portfolio to the world and the general music public. Check all the prizes here: www.fmcontest.com/prizes/

How do you get involved?

Entering is very easy, and you can do it directly from your music studio and PC by completing the online entry form for the competition category of your choice on the official competition website.

To make the whole process easier, the organisers have produced video tutorials for each category. These will guide you through the whole registration process. You can find them on the contest’s website and official YouTube channel here: www.youtube.com/channel/UC8sJ1Xe0EI1RpNusD41NLhw/videos

You can read the answers to popular questions from future participants here: FAQ — (Frequently Asked Questions): www.fmcontest.com/faq/

What kind of compositions can you submit?

You can submit any instrumental piece up to six minutes long in MP3 format, which you upload during the registration process. If you want to show the diversity of your work, or if you can’t decide which of your tracks is the most fitting, you are welcome to include more than one.

It doesn’t matter when the composition was produced. You can enter older or already publicly published pieces that have already featured on CD albums or been performed at concerts, or completely new instrumental compositions never before played in public.

It is up to you whether you want to submit studio or demo recordings, or recordings from live performances and concerts.

Send your instrumental music to FMC 2022 by 12 September. For more details, please visit the official website here: www.fmcontest.com

