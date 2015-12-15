Forescout Joins CISA’s Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative

Forescout to provide industrial control systems expertise to recently expanded JCDC

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forescout Technologies Inc., the global leader in automated cybersecurity, today announced it has joined the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC) to further support the U.S. government’s focus on the cybersecurity and resilience of its industrial control systems and operational technology (ICS/OT). Established by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), JCDC connects cyber defenders to enable critical thinking and planning against cyberattacks.

“It’s an honor to be included in the newly expanded JCDC-ICS to share Forescout’s leadership and deep expertise in ICS/OT security,” said Tim Jones, Forescout’s US Federal Government VP of Systems Engineering. “Having worked directly with CISA for years, I know this type of collaboration between industry leaders in cybersecurity is exactly what our nation needs to protect against cyberattacks that threaten critical infrastructure systems on which our daily lives depend.”

Forescout’s cybersecurity solutions are used by many of the world’s largest utilities, governments, and other critical infrastructure providers. Forescout is committed to enhancing the cybersecurity posture of the critical infrastructure community with dedicated OT solutions and through OT-specific research from Forescout’s Vedere Labs, which has disclosed over 50 OT vulnerabilities in the past month alone. Further, Forescout is a founding member of the OT Cyber Coalition, the central aim of which is to enhance resiliency of our nation’s critical infrastructure.

JCDC-ICS will build on the existing platform of the JCDC by taking advantage of the knowledge, visibility, and capabilities of the ICS community to improve the protection and defense of control systems, inform U.S. government guidance on ICS/OT cybersecurity, and contribute to real time operational fusion across private and public partners in the ICS/OT space. More information about CISA’s work with the ICS community is available at www.cisa.gov/ics.

About Forescout

Forescout Technologies, Inc. delivers cybersecurity automation across the digital terrain, maintaining continuous alignment of customers’ security frameworks with their digital realities, including all asset types- IT, IoT, OT, IoMT, and cloud environments. The Forescout Continuum Platform provides complete asset visibility, continuous compliance, network segmentation and a strong foundation for Zero Trust. For more than 20 years, Fortune 100 organizations and government agencies have trusted Forescout to provide automated cybersecurity at scale. Forescout arms customers with data-powered intelligence to accurately detect risks and quickly remediate cyberthreats without disruption of critical business assets. www.forescout.com

Managing cyber risk, together.

Contacts

Rebecca Cradick



Director of PR



[email protected]