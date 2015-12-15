Former Oracle CFO Jeff Epstein to Join Databook Board of Directors

Epstein brings valuable operating and financial expertise as Databook’s second Independent Director





PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Databook, a revenue technology company, today announced the addition of veteran technologist and financial operations expert Jeff Epstein to the company’s Board of Directors. Jeff will serve as the second Independent Director on Databook’s Board.

Jeff is the former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Oracle, one of the world’s largest and most profitable technology companies, with a market value of over $200B. Prior to joining Oracle, Jeff served as the Chief Financial Officer at several public and private companies, including DoubleClick (acquired by Google), King World Productions (acquired by CBS), and Nielsen’s Media Measurement and Information Group.

In addition to his seat at Databook, Jeff currently serves as a Board Member for several other companies, including Okta, Twilio and Kaiser Permanente. Jeff also served on the Board of Directors of Booking Holdings/Priceline for 16 years as its market value grew from $1B to $80B. He is also an operating partner with Bessemer Venture Partners.

Jeff brings this wealth of business and operating experience to his new Board position at Databook, along with a proven track record of supporting private companies looking to go public while creating significant shareholder value. Furthermore, Jeff’s deep financial experience and understanding of the Enterprise SaaS market is a significant addition to Databook’s business, particularly as the company hits an important inflection point in its transition from an early- to growth-stage company.

“Databook has an opportunity to define the future of enterprise sales and I am excited to bring Jeff’s significant experience in this arena to our Board,” said Anand Shah, CEO of Databook. “As our business matures, it’s invaluable to have Jeff support us as we accelerate towards our $200M ARR target in the next few years.”

“Databook has an enviable customer base of some of the largest and fastest-growing Fortune 500 companies, and I am excited to be a part of their growth journey,” said Jeff Epstein. “Databook is well positioned for long-term success, and I am looking forward to contributing to their positioning.”

About Databook

Databook is the world’s first AI-powered enterprise customer intelligence platform. Dubbed “Moneyball for Sales,” Databook was founded in 2017 to give enterprise sales representatives and go-to-market teams a differentiating advantage. Today, leading enterprise companies such as Microsoft, Salesforce and Databricks use Databook to help their teams engage as experts – improving the buying experience for customers and accelerating revenue acquisition.

Contacts

Kassidy Bird



Head of Marketing



[email protected]