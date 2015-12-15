FRMO Corp. Announces Results for Fiscal 2022 and Virtual Annual Meeting

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FRMO Corp. (the “Company” or “FRMO”) (OTC Pink: FRMO) today reported its financial results for the fiscal year 2022, ended May 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights

FRMO’s book value as of May 31, 2022 was $314.3 million ($7.14 per share on a fully diluted basis), including $132.9 million of non-controlling interests. This compares with book value at the prior fiscal year ended May 31, 2021 of $298.9 million ($6.78 per share), including $121.0 million of non-controlling interests. Current assets, comprised primarily of cash and equivalents and equity securities, amounted to $223.8 million as of May 31, 2022, and $208.9 million as of May 31, 2021. Total liabilities were $23.9 million as of May 31, 2022, and $29.9 million as of May 31, 2021, comprised primarily of securities sold, not yet purchased and deferred taxes.

Annual net income (loss) attributable to the Company in the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022 was $2,945,877, or $0.07 per share, compared to $60,158,194, or $1.37 per share, a year earlier.

For the three months ended May 31, 2022, the net (loss) income attributable to the Company was $14,343,798 ($0.33 per diluted share) compared to $13,967,651 ($0.32 per diluted share) in 2021.

Net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized (loss) gain from equity securities net of taxes for the three months ended May 31, 2022 was $4,014,188 ($0.09 per diluted share) compared to $5,217,832 ($0.12 per diluted share) for the three months ended May 31, 2021.

For the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022, the figure was $(1,621,363) (($0.04) per diluted share) compared to $36,102,670 ($0.82 per share) for the year ended May 31, 2021.

Net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized loss from equity securities net of taxes is a measure not based on GAAP and is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in “Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this release.

Valuation of securities and cryptocurrencies are subject to change after May 31, 2022. The market value of several securities and cryptocurrencies might have changed substantially since that date. We look forward to finding new ways to expand our cryptocurrency mining operations.

As of May 31, 2022 and 2021, the Company held a 21.88% and 22.02% equity interest in Horizon Kinetics Hard Assets LLC (“HKHA”), a company formed by Horizon Kinetics LLC and certain officers, principal stockholders, and directors of FRMO Corp. (“the Company”). Due to the common control and ownership between HKHA and the Company’s principal stockholders and directors, HKHA has been consolidated within the Company’s financial statements. The noncontrolling interest of 78.12% and 77.98% in HKHA has been eliminated from results of operations for the periods ended May 31, 2022 and 2021.

Further details are available in the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022. These statements have been filed on the OTC Markets Group Disclosure and News Services, which may be accessed at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings. These documents are also available on the FRMO website at www.frmocorp.com.

Annual Meeting

Murray Stahl, Chairman and CEO, and Steven Bregman, President and CFO, will host the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Meeting”) at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 8, 2022, which will be held online via webcast only at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/FRMO2022.

Admission to the Meeting is limited to stockholders who owned Common Stock as of the close of business on July 25, 2022, the record date, or their duly appointed proxies, or properly registered guests. Guests may register for the webcast by entering their first and last names and a valid email address. Only shareholders with valid control numbers will be able to vote and ask questions at the Annual Meeting. Shareholders and guests may submit questions in advance to [email protected] by 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 (the day before the Meeting).

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) May 31, May 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,289 $ 34,971 Equity securities, at fair value 187,386 171,733 Other current assets 3,083 2,148 Total Current Assets 223,758 208,852 Investment in limited partnerships and other equity investments, at fair value 82,630 86,854 Investments in securities exchanges 4,815 4,815 Other assets 2,178 1,698 Investment in Horizon Kinetics LLC 14,702 16,366 Participation in Horizon Kinetics LLC revenue stream 10,200 10,200 Total Assets $ 338,282 $ 328,785 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Securities sold, not yet purchased $ 2,573 $ 6,118 Other current liabilities 212 2,249 Total Current Liabilities 2,785 8,367 Deferred Tax Liability 20,470 20,774 Mortgage payable 700 730 Total Liabilities 23,955 29,871 Stockholders’ Equity: Stockholders’ Equity Attributable to the Company 181,409 177,905 Noncontrolling interests 132,919 121,009 Total Stockholders’ Equity 314,327 298,914 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 338,282 $ 328,785 (Components may not sum to totals due to rounding)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (amounts in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended Years Ended May 31, May 31, May 31, May 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Revenue: Fees $ 873 $ 1,354 $ 4,678 $ 3,723 Equity earnings from limited partnerships and limited liability companies 625 4,237 653 6,531 Unrealized gains (losses) from investments 3,502 2,483 (5,576 ) 44,818 Other (536 ) 35 141 (726 ) Total revenue before unrealized gains from equity securities 4,464 8,109 (104 ) 54,346 Unrealized gains from equity securities 41,175 34,201 13,978 96,223 Total Revenue 45,638 42,310 13,874 150,569 Total Expenses 250 298 1,380 1,350 Income from Operations before Provision for Income Taxes 45,388 42,012 12,493 149,219 Provision for (Benefit from) Income Taxes 257 2,999 (774 ) 19,890 Net Income 45,131 39,013 13,267 129,329 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 30,787 25,046 10,321 69,171 Net Income Attributable to FRMO Corporation $ 14,344 $ 13,967 $ 2,946 $ 60,158 Diluted Net Income per Common Share $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 0.07 $ 1.37 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 44,017,781 44,032,781 44,016,014 44,020,233 Diluted 44,034,588 44,059,278 44,034,813 44,038,179 (Components may not sum to totals due to rounding)

About FRMO Corp.

FRMO Corp. invests in and receives revenues based upon consulting and advisory fee interests in the asset management sector.

FRMO had 44,017,781 shares of common stock outstanding as of May 31, 2022.

For more information, visit our website at www.frmocorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, the general economics of the financial industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market.

Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports as filed on our website www.frmocorp.com and on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings.

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

Net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gains (loss) from equity securities is net income (loss) attributable to the Company exclusive of unrealized gains (loss) from equity securities, net of tax. Net income (loss) attributable to the Company is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gains (loss) from equity securities.

Management uses net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gains (loss) from equity securities, along with other measures, to gauge the Company’s performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including unrealized gains (loss) from equity securities, which may vary significantly between periods. Net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gains (loss) from equity securities is provided as supplemental information, and is not a substitute for net income attributable to the Company and does not reflect the Company’s overall profitability.

The following table reconciles the net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gains (loss) from equity securities to net income (loss) attributable to the Company for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Years Ended Years Ended May 31, 2022 May 31, 2021 May 31, 2022 May 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Amount Diluted earnings per common share Amount Diluted earnings per common share Amount Diluted earnings per common share Amount Diluted earnings per common share (000’s except per common share amounts and percentages) Net Income Attributable to the Company Excluding the Effect of Unrealized Gain from Equity Securities and Diluted Earnings per Common Share Reconciliation: Net income attributable to the Company $ 14,344 $ 0.33 $ 13,967 $ 0.32 $ 2,946 $ 0.07 $ 60,158 $ 1.37 Unrealized gain from equity securities 41,175 34,201 13,978 96,223 Unrealized gain from equity securities attributable to noncontrolling interests 30,543 24,829 9,397 68,712 Unrealized gain from equity securities attributable to the Company 10,632 9,372 4,581 27,511 Tax benefit on unrealized gain from equity securities attributable to the company (302 ) (622 ) (13 ) (3,455 ) Unrealized gain from equity securities attributable to the Company, net of taxes 10,330 $ 0.24 8,750 $ 0.20 4,568 $ 0.10 24,056 $ 0.55 Net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain from equity securities $ 4,014 $ 0.09 $ 5,217 $ 0.12 $ (1,622 ) $ (0.04 ) $ 36,102 $ 0.82 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 44,034,588 44,059,278 44,034,813 44,038,179 (Earnings per share components may not sum to totals due to rounding)

