FTAI INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC – FTAI

NEW ORLEANS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (“FTAI” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: FTAI) with a subsidiary of FTAI Finance Holdco Ltd. pursuant to which FTAI will eliminate its partnership tax classification and become a corporation.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed transaction, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ([email protected]) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ftai/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

