Fulgent Genetics Announces Launch of PCR Based Test to Detect Monkeypox

TEMPLE CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$FLGT–Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent Genetics”, “Fulgent”, or the “Company”), a technology-based genetic testing company focused on transforming patient care in oncology, infectious and rare diseases, and reproductive health, today announced it has launched a test for monkeypox that leverages the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) orthopoxvirus test, which detects non-smallpox related orthopoxviruses, including monkeypox. Fulgent will begin accepting specimens for testing next week from healthcare providers, clinics and state laboratories.

“We are pleased to be able to offer PCR-based testing for monkeypox to help increase testing capacity for the virus, making it more convenient and accessible for patients and health care providers in the United States,” said Brandon Perthuis, Chief Commercial Officer of Fulgent Genetics. “While treatment and care for monkeypox is well established and understood, it is crucial that the public has access to proper testing resources to limit transmission and help manage the current outbreak of the virus in the U.S. While demand for the test will be hard to predict, the efficiency of our technology platform and lab operations has enabled us to rapidly develop the test with minimal investment. We expect to be able to scale testing capacity for monkeypox rapidly and efficiently, as we did with testing for COVID-19 in early 2020.”

For more information about monkeypox testing options from Fulgent Genetics, please visit www.fulgentgenetics.com/monkeypox or email the Fulgent team directly at [email protected].

Providers should refer to the most current CDC guidelines for further information on appropriate testing of patients, available here https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html.

