GA Telesis Names Rainford Knight, PhD Chief Digital Transformation Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Aviation—GA Telesis, LLC, the pioneering leader in integrated aviation services, announced today that it has named Rainford Knight, PhD as Chief Digital Transformation Officer (CDxO). Dr. Knight will be charged with developing and leading strategy-driven digital innovation that will drive the organizational transformation of the GA Telesis Ecosystem™.

“GA Telesis is seeking to lead the industry charge by accelerating the digital transformation of our sector,” said Abdol Moabery, President & CEO of GA Telesis. “Rainford’s financial expertise, operational savvy, and data research background will provide the foundation to deliver on strategic growth initiatives to meet the future needs of our customers. We’re fortunate to have him leading the digital transformation of the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ during this era of evolution and growth,” he added.

Working with GA Telesis’ in-house Global Technology Team, he will develop actionable initiatives and work to accelerate the adoption of practices that are intended to not only revolutionize the company’s operational efficiencies but will create a sustainable digital organization to unlock customer value through enhancement, connectivity, automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. This will include building seamless and substantial digital interfaces within its product and service offerings. The CDxO will report to Abdol Moabery, President & CEO of GA Telesis.

Dr. Knight brings over 20 years of experience to the company. He started his career in corporate development at Ocwen Financial, followed by several decades in academia and research. He was previously the CEO & Co-Founder of Transparency Global, where the firm partnered with ARK Investment Management to launch the world’s first Transparency ETF. Prior to that, he was the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of the Florida Institute of Finance. He holds a PhD in Finance from Florida Atlantic University.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is the leading provider of integrated services in the commercial aviation industry. Through the GA Telesis Ecosystem™, the Company is distinctly positioned, across six continents, to leverage its resources to create innovative solutions for its customers. Consisting of global operations encompassing Component Solutions, Leasing/Financing, Logistics Solutions, and MRO Services’ business units for landing gear, component/composite, and turbine engine repair, as well as digital solutions, the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ provides an unparalleled resource to airlines. The Company’s core business is its mission to ensure “Customer Success,” built from a reputation for unsurpassed excellence and integrity.

