Gala Games and AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead: Empires’ Begins First Public Playtest

Gala’s Web3 massively multiplayer survival game set in the world of AMC’s The Walking Dead will fully launch in 2023.

Jackson, Wyoming–(Newsfile Corp. – August 31, 2022) – Today marks the beginning of the first pre-alpha, open playtest for The Walking Dead: Empires. Developed by leading Web3 game publisher Gala Games in partnership with AMC, the game lets players fight for survival in the world of AMC’s The Walking Dead. In the game, players will gather resources and fortify their base to defend against other players and Walkers alike.

A small group of players took part in a closed playtest for convention attendees at this summer’s Galaverse in Malta, but this will be the first opportunity for anyone in the public with a Gala account to test the new game. The playtest will run through September 1st.

The Walking Dead: Empires takes place in the post-apocalyptic world of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Players are survivors, working to create a life in the ruins of society. Players will need to gather resources and craft tools, weapons, and defenses to defend their home from any who would try to take it – whether they be human or Walker.

As a Web3 title, The Walking Dead: Empires allows players ownership of certain in-game items represented as NFTs; such as land, crafting tables and Hero Cards. Land allows players ownership over a digital plot to build and defend, and crafting tables can be used to craft gear, weapons, tools, and other supplies. Hero Cards let players change their avatar’s appearance and grant special abilities – some will be original characters to the game, but many more are based on characters from the iconic AMC series.

The demo represents the game in a pre-alpha state, giving players an up-close look at the game world in development. Much of the art and gameplay are not in their final state, and are subject to change. But gamers will have an early chance to experience the core game and see the initial vision of the developers before the full game launches in 2023.

“The Walking Dead has such a rich and well-developed world already that it was important our art direction stayed true to the source material, while also creating a deep and immersive experience within the world. Bringing the world of The Walking Dead to life in this game has been a delight and I can’t wait for players to experience what we’ve built.”

– Christopher Miller, Lead Artist

The game will be free to play, both in the playtest and eventual full launch. While players can choose to own and collect in-game assets, they will not be required to enjoy the game. Players can craft rudimentary tools without a Crafting Table, or use NFT Crafting Tables owned by other players placed throughout the world. Landowners can allow others to access and live on their plot with them to forge a stronger alliance and defense.

“It’s been amazing helping to craft a totally unique experience where players can be a part of the struggle for survival in AMC’s The Walking Dead. We’re very excited to see players inside the game and working together – or against each other – in this very immersive world.”

– Zach Peterson, Development Director

“The world of The Walking Dead is brutal, unforgiving, and a constant struggle for survival. It’s not for the faint of heart, and yet it’s one that our fans have consistently yearned to experience for themselves. Be careful what you wish for! We’re excited to present this first look at what we’ve been cooking up with Gala Games – and even more so to immerse our fans in the world of the show when the full game releases next year.”

– Clayton Neuman, VP of Games, AMC Networks.

The Walking Dead: Empires is being developed by a dedicated team within Gala Games, one of the largest Web3 gaming platforms in the world. The game will join Town Star, Gala’s flagship release, along with 26 other titles currently in development. Like other games on the platform, the game will feature player-owned game assets, and be supported by Gala’s Founder’s Node Network of over 42,000 player-owned, decentralized gaming Nodes.

ABOUT GALA

As the global leader of Web3 Entertainment, Gala is building a massive world of rewarding entertainment upon their three pillars of Games, Music, and Film. From the AAA quality video games produced by Gala Games to the emerging artists whose careers are kick-started by the opportunities of Gala Music, everything Gala creates is built for user empowerment and ownership. With dozens of games from top-tier developers in the pipeline, yet-unannounced deals with well-known musicians, and the recent announcement of the upcoming Gala Film platform, Gala is paving the way for an entire universe of Web3 entertainment.

ABOUT AMC

AMC is home to some of the most popular and acclaimed programs on television. AMC was the first basic cable network to ever win the Emmy® Award for Outstanding Drama Series with Mad Men in 2008, which then went on to win the coveted award four years in a row, before Breaking Bad won it in 2013 and 2014. The network’s series The Walking Dead is the highest-rated series in cable history. AMC’s current original drama series are Better Call Saul, Fear the Walking Dead, Kevin Can F*** Himself, The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond and the forthcoming series 61st Street, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, Dark Winds, Moonhaven, Pantheon, Ragdoll and Tales of the Walking Dead, among others. AMC also explores authentic worlds and discussion with original shows like Talking Dead, AMC Visionaries and Ride with Norman Reedus. AMC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc. and its sister networks include IFC, SundanceTV, BBC America and WE tv. AMC is available across all platforms, including on-air, online, on demand and mobile.

# # #

To learn more about Gala Games, visit https://app.gala.games

To learn more about The Walking Dead: Empires, visit https://twdempires.game

Media Contact:

Gala Games

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135549