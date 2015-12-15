Gala Games Announces Launch Date for Spider Tanks

First Web3 PvP Esports Brawler with Earnings

Jackson, Wyoming–(Newsfile Corp. – August 30, 2022) – Gala Games, the leading pioneer in web3 entertainment and blockchain gaming, today announced that Spider Tanks, the first Web3 PvP esports brawler, will launch on October 31, 2022 as the debut game on Project GYRI, Gala Games’ proprietary games-first blockchain. In anticipation of the launch, starting today Gala is kicking off a limited time sale for its Spider Tanks Planetary Nodes.

Planetary Nodes will be operated by community members who have purchased licenses in this sale. More information about Planetary Nodes can be found at Gala.Games.

Developed by award-winning Netherlands-based GAMEDIA, this futuristic esports tank game is free to play, but also incorporates a variety of play-to-earn mechanics that center around skill-based competition, resource collection, and a player-driven upgrade cycle to earn real rewards. In Spider Tanks, players create their own unique crawly contender by assembling tank bodies and weapons in their garage. Once their “Spider Tank” is complete, it’s on to mech mayhem as the mechanical monsters battle it out in Spider Tanks arena maps.

This esports brawler lets you play with a close group of friends or test your skills in high-stakes competition. Almost 25,000 players participated weekly in a recent public playtest, which resulted in a total of more than 600,000 matches. Fully tradable and upgradeable weapons, tanks and bodies can be found in the Spider Tanks store.

“Yet again we are ushering in new firsts in gaming as we get set to launch the first Web PvP esports brawler with earnings,” said John Osvald, President of Games at Gala Games. “The launch of this game, coupled with that of our own blockchain, is further cementing our commitment to empowering gamers through ownership.”

About GAMEDIA

GAMEDIA is an award-winning game studio from the Netherlands with an extensive track record and history. The long list of games they have developed are mostly based on well-known entertainment IP’s and have seen the light on a wide range of platforms and hardware. Currently they are focused on creating their own high quality multiplayer games for PC and consoles, as well as mobile.

About Gala Games

Gala Games is a pioneer in Web3 games that uses decentralization, player ownership and reward economies to create a revolutionary new way of gaming. With dozens of games on the horizon and several already in various stages of presale or beta play, Gala is quickly becoming the world leaders in own-your-experience gaming. Learn more at Gala.Games.

For more information please visit

