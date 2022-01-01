Game. Create. Anywhere. CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 Gaming & Streaming Laptop AMD Advantage™ Edition Available Now

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CRSR–CORSAIR®, a world leader in high-performance gear and systems for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts, today announced the availability of the CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 AMD Advantage™ Edition laptop from the CORSAIR webstore and distributors worldwide. Starting at an MSRP of $2,699.99, the CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 features state-of-the-art AMD processor and graphics for mobile systems working in tandem using exclusive AMD smart technologies, alongside CORSAIR and Elgato software and technologies, to create a gaming and streaming experience like no other.


The CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 comes equipped with AMD’s most advanced components to deliver high-end performance in an incredibly thin 19.8mm form-factor. An 8-core, 16-thread AMD Ryzen™ 9 6900HS processor and AMD Radeon™ RX 6800M mobile graphics enable players to game at maximum settings while capturing gameplay at high frame rates, bolstered by AMD smart technologies such as AMD Smart Access Memory™ to get even more performance out of your top-of-the-line components. CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 SODIMM memory rounds out the CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600’s powerful hardware, delivering the incredibly high frequencies of the DDR5 platform.

The CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 displays amazingly detailed gameplay with stunning color accuracy on a 16” 2560×1600 QHD+ IPS screen with an ultra-high 240Hz refresh rate. With support for AMD FreeSync Premium technology, gamers can experience jaw-dropping gameplay the way it was meant to be seen – at impressively high frame rates without screen tearing.

Incorporating exclusive content-creation technology from Elgato, the CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 is a streamer’s dream come true. Ten easy-access S-key shortcut buttons put one-touch streaming control at your fingertips, powered by Elgato Stream Deck software. The laptop’s 1080p30 FHD webcam captures your face in sharp detail, while a directional 4-microphone array with ambient noise cancellation clearly registers your voice even when it’s competing with background noise.

The CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 laptop is available in the North American, UK, German, French, and Nordic keyboard layouts at launch.

For those who want to further customize the specs or the look of their CORSAIR VOYAGER laptop, ORIGIN PC will also offer custom UV printing or laser etching options. All ORIGIN PC systems include free lifetime 24/7 US based technical support and free lifetime labor. For more information, please visit https://www.originpc.com

Technical Specifications

SKU

CN-9000003-NA/UK/DE/FR/ND

CN-9000004-NA/UK/DE/FR/ND

CPU

AMD Ryzen™ 7 6800HS 8-Core / 16-Thread 4.4GHz+

AMD Ryzen™ 9 6900HS 8-Core / 16-Thread 4.8GHz+

GPU

Radeon™ RX 6800M

Display

16.0″, 16:10, 2560×1600, 240Hz

Integrated MUX Switch

Yes

Memory

2x8GB CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 SO-DIMM

2x16GB CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 SO-DIMM

Storage

1TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD

2TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD

Keyboard

Full size, CHERRY MX Ultra-Low Profile mechanical switches (in conjunction with membrane for half-height keys)

Webcam

1080p30

S-Keys

10-Key Stream Deck shortcut buttons plus arrow control

Ports

2x USB 4.0 with Thunderbolt™ 3 compatibility, 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A,

SDXC 7.0 card reader, 3.5mm combo audio jack

Wifi

802.11ax (WiFi 6E) Dual Band Simultaneous

Bluetooth®

Bluetooth 5.2

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Battery

6410mAh, 99Wh

Dimensions and Weight

356mm x 286.7mm x 19.9mm, 2.4kg

MSRP

$2699.99 Exc. Tax / £2699.99 Inc. VAT / 3299.99 € Inc. tax

$2999.99 Exc. Tax / £2999.99 Inc. VAT / 3699.99 € Inc. tax

A Windows 11 Pro version of both models will also be available soon.

Availability, Warranty, and Pricing

The CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 Gaming Laptop is available immediately from the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

The CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 is backed by a one-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For up-to-date pricing of the CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

Web Pages

To learn more about the CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600, please visit:

https://corsair.com/voyager-a1600

For a complete list of all CORSAIR systems, please visit:

https://corsair.com/gaming-pcs

Video

The announce video for the CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 can be found at the link below:

https://youtu.be/-NVPhR75UIQ

Product Images

High-resolution images of the CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 can be found at the link below:

https://m.cor.sr/7ftGE8
Password: zDB9y^fV24v%

About CORSAIR

CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment, smart ambient lighting, and esports coaching services, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

Copyright © 2022 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR, the sails logo, and VENGEANCE are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. AMD, AMD Ryzen, and AMD Radeon are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

