Generational Equity Advises M Genio in its Sale to Agile Zone

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, M Genio, Inc. to Agile Zone, LLC. The transaction closed August 19, 2022.

M Genio, located in Cleveland, Ohio, is a custom software development firm focused on mobile solutions, cloud automation, and Internet of Things (IoT). The Company performs all planning, design, development, and support functions to ensure every project delivers an exceptional user experience and bottom-line business results. M Genio is a trusted partner for leading companies from startups to Fortune 500 organizations across the U.S.

Located in Ypsilanti, Michigan, Agile Zone is a Minority Certified (MBE), Digital Marketing, Software development and Staffing agency. Their Professionals help organizations in building their digital footprint and marketing solution using technologies like Adobe Marketing Cloud, CMS tools like AEM, WordPress, Drupal and Joomla solutions. Agile Zone’s digital marketing solutions offering includes website development, SEO, PPC, Personalization, Analytics and Target testing. The Company also supports the managed cloud hosting and in-house on-perm solution for these technologies.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss, and his team lead by Senior Managing Director M&A, Doug Smith, with the support of Managing Director, M&A, Ryan Johnson, successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, Brian Hendershot established the original relationship with M Genio.

“The two companies just fit well together,” said Smith.

