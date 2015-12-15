Genmab Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2022

August 10, 2022 Copenhagen, Denmark;

Interim Report for the First Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Highlights

Genmab and AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie) announced topline results for epcoritamab from the Phase 1/2 trial in patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL)

Genmab announced its intent to submit a biologics license application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ( U.S. FDA) for epcoritamab for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory LBCL, in the second half of 2022

DARZALEX ® net sales as reported by Johnson & Johnson increas ed 37 % compared to the first six months of 202 1 to USD 3,842 million, resulting in royalty revenue to Genmab of DKK 4,024 million

Genmab announced the resolution of its arbitration with Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen) under its daratumumab license agreement and subsequently commenced a new arbitration under the daratumumab license agreement with Janssen

Genmab improves its 2022 financial guidance

“Genmab’s innovation was on display during the second quarter of 2022 with data presentations at multiple prestigious conferences and the publication by Genmab, and our partner, AbbVie, of topline results for epcoritamab from the Phase 1/2 trial in patients with relapsed/refractory LBCL. Based on this data, we intend to submit a BLA to the U.S. FDA for epcoritamab in the second half of this year,” said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab.

Financial Performance First Half of 2022

Net sales of DARZALEX by Janssen were USD 3,842 million in the first six months of 2022 compared to USD 2,798 million in the first six months of 2021, an increase of USD 1,044 million, or 37%.

Royalty revenue was DKK 4,727 million in the first six months of 2022 compared to DKK 2,595 million in the first six months of 2021, an increase of DKK 2,132 million, or 82%. The increase in royalties was driven by higher net sales of DARZALEX, TEPEZZA ® and Kesimpta ® and higher average exchange rate between the USD and DKK.

and Kesimpta and higher average exchange rate between the USD and DKK. Revenue was DKK 5,281 million for the first six months of 2022 compared to DKK 3,553 million for the first six months of 2021. The increase of DKK 1,728 million, or 49%, was primarily driven by higher DARZALEX, TEPEZZA and Kesimpta royalties achieved under our collaborations with Janssen, Roche and Novartis Pharma AG (Novartis), respectively, partly offset by milestones achieved under our collaborations with Janssen and AbbVie in the first six months of 2021.

Operating expenses were DKK 3,520 million in the first six months of 2022 compared to DKK 2,234 million in the first six months of 2021. The increase of DKK 1,286 million, or 58%, was driven by the continued advancement of epcoritamab and multiple pipeline projects, an increase in new employees to support Tivdak ® post launch and expansion of our product pipeline, and the continued development of Genmab’s commercialization and broader organizational capabilities and infrastructure.

post launch and expansion of our product pipeline, and the continued development of Genmab’s commercialization and broader organizational capabilities and infrastructure. Operating profit was DKK 1,761 million in the first six months of 2022 compared to DKK 1,319 million in the first six months of 2021.

Outlook

As announced in Company Announcement No. 40, Genmab is raising its 2022 financial guidance published on May 11, 2022, driven primarily by increased royalty revenue due to higher net sales of DARZALEX and the foreign exchange impact of the strong US Dollar.

Revised Previous (DKK million) Guidance Guidance Revenue 12,000 – 13,000 11,000 – 12,000 Operating expenses (7,600) – (8,200) (7,200) – (7,800) Operating profit 3,800 – 5,400 3,200 – 4,800

The Interim Report contains forward looking statements. The words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend” and “plan” and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with pre-clinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products or technologies obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab’s most recent financial reports, which are available on www.genmab.com and the risk factors included in Genmab’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov. Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in the Interim Report nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.

Genmab A/S and/or its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab®; the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; HuMax®; DuoBody®; DuoBody in combination with the DuoBody logo®; HexaBody®; HexaBody in combination with the HexaBody logo®; DuoHexaBody®; and HexElect®. Tivdak® is a trademark of Seagen Inc.; EPCORE™ is a trademark of AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Kesimpta® and Sensoready® are trademarks of Novartis AG or its affiliates; DARZALEX®, DARZALEX FASPRO® and RYBREVANT® are trademarks of Johnson & Johnson; TEPEZZA® is a trademark of Horizon Therapeutics Ireland DAC.

