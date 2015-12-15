Global Care Capital Announces Conversion of Convertible Securities

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 16, 2022) – Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE: HLTH) (FSE: L6V2) (the “Company” or “Global Care“), a global investment company which engages in early-stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, announces, further to the Company’s news release dated February 25, 2022, that the Company has received conversion notices (the “Conversion Notices“) from Mirabel Capital, Ltd. (the “Investor“), an institutional investor, to convert a total amount of US$290,000 pursuant to the terms and conditions of the convertible securities purchase agreement dated February 25, 2022 (the “Agreement“) between the Company and the Investor.

Pursuant to the Conversion Notices and the Agreement, the Company has issued a total 75,874,440 common shares (the “Conversion Shares“) to the Investor as fully paid and non-assessable Shares. The Conversion Shares are not subject to any hold periods under applicable securities laws.

About Global Care

Global Care Capital is a global investment company which specializes in providing early-stage financing to private and public companies. The Company engages in new, early-stage investment opportunities in previously underdeveloped assets and obtaining positions in early-stage investment opportunities that adequately reflect the risk profile.

GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL INC.:

Company Contact:

Mr. Hugh Maddin, Interim CEO

“Hugh Maddin”

604-687-2038

[email protected]

