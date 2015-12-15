Global Tech and Talent Solutions Provider MSH Continues Growth Trajectory with Opening of Nashville Office

— Location Serves as Strategic Gateway For Tech Talent in the Midwest and South —

— Company Mentorship Partner: Vanderbilt University’s Wond’ry for Innovation and Design —

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nashville–MSH, a global provider of technology and talent solutions, today announced the opening of its office in Nashville, a location that continues to emerge as a burgeoning hub of innovation, as well as a gateway for full-time executives and temporary staff who work in the tech industry and seek employment throughout the greater Midwest and South.

During a 12-month period that ended June 2022, Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.3% from 4.4%, while the U.S. rate declined to 3.6% from 5.9%. During the same period, the state’s total nonfarm employment increased by 130,600 jobs, or more than 4%, when compared with total jobs added a year ago. Tennessee’s Department of Labor & Workforce Development is expected to release July employment data today at 1:30 p.m. CT.

“There’s no question that Nashville is attracting top tech talent from around the country, and as an epicenter of creativity, innovation, and an excellent quality of life, we’re thrilled to open an office in a city with a sense of rhythm that translates to its steady beat of economic growth,” said Oz Rashid, chief executive officer and founder of MSH. “Our Nashville office will help us serve strong demand for high-quality, vetted talent from the Midwest to the South, as well as provide an excellent platform for deploying our technology solutions.”

Oz and Landon Cortenbach, CFO of MSH, are mentors at The Wond’ry, a center at Vanderbilt University that serves as the primary point of connection for students interested in innovation and entrepreneurship.

“Nashville is a booming city, and it’s exciting to contribute to a rapidly growing economy, while also maintaining a strong sense of community,” said Kate McHugh, vice president of sales, technology solutions at MSH, who is based in Nashville. “We are passionate about empowering people to succeed, and Nashville embodies the very same spirit, which will fuel our organization as we continue to grow throughout the region.”

MSH’s Nashville office is focused on delivering talent and technology advisory services across industries.

