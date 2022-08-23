Grammarly Named in the 2022 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Digital Workplace Applications

Advanced AI communication assistance and team features in Grammarly Business help enterprises move faster and achieve a productive, engaged workplace

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grammarly, the company powering effective communication for tens of thousands of teams daily, today announced that it has been listed as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Applications, 2022. The report reflects that “rapidly changing work dynamics are creating new opportunities for digital workplace leaders to boost workforce digital dexterity, help drive organizational alignment, and improve personal and team health.”¹

Grammarly was recognized among six vendors in the Everyday AI category. According to Gartner, “Everyday AI refers to snippets of AI services that help workers improve productivity, deliver higher-quality work and save time.”

“Workers generally embrace everyday AI as it helps save time while reducing drudgery and stress. Organizations will invest further in everyday AI as they see how the technology is able to multiply their workers’ output and effort. Everyday AI will become increasingly sophisticated, moving from a service that, for example, can sort email messages into different categories, to services that can write a report with minimal guidance. In many ways, everyday AI is the future of workforce productivity,” the report states.

“To us, our inclusion further validates the impact of AI-enhanced communication in accelerating business agility and growth,” said Rahul Roy-Chowdhury, Global Head of Product at Grammarly. “Organizations need scalable ways to boost efficiency while reducing complexity—and our AI communication assistance does just that by empowering teams to communicate better and faster right in their flow of work. We consistently see our enterprise customers boost productivity by an average of 20% while improving the experience for their employees and customers.”

Grammarly Business, the company’s offering for enterprises, helps teams at brands like Zoom and HackerOne augment the quality and efficiency of communication across the board. It embeds right into existing systems and workflows, using advanced AI and natural language processing (NLP) to provide in-line feedback around writing correctness, clarity, style, and tone. With a helpful writing “coach” working alongside them, teams are more productive and confident wherever they’re communicating.

Grammarly has also expanded its enterprise commitment with Grammarly Business team features designed to help organizations scale with efficiency and consistency. Customizable style guides and brand tone profiles keep entire teams on-brand with preferred language and voice, preset text snippets and response templates speed up communications, and in-depth insights and analytics allow businesses to realize more impact over time.

Grammarly’s approach to augmenting communication through AI is centered in trust and user-first innovation. With comprehensive administrative controls and enterprise-grade security and privacy standards, organizations can grow with Grammarly knowing their work is protected.

