Hank Payments Announces Completion of Its Previously Announced Private Placement Offering and New Private Placement Offering

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – August 29, 2022) – Hank Payments Corp. (TSXV: HANK) (“Hank” or the “Company”), a North American leader in consumer Fintech Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) that supports consumer budgeting, cash management and payment automation through it’s secure, modern, automated and best-in-class proprietary Cloud-based technology solution and related intellectual property (the “Hank Payment Platform” or the “Platform“) announces it will not complete a second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement on June 14, June 29 and July 29. The Company sold a total of 800 convertible debenture units (each a “Unit”) for total gross proceeds of $800,000 (the “Offering“) that mature and become payable on June 13, 2025. The Company is also announcing a new financing for up to $1,000,000 that is under the same terms as the previous convertible debenture Offering (the “New Offering“).

Each Unit consists of one $1,000 convertible debenture (“Debentures“) and 3,333 common share purchase warrants (“Warrant“). The Debentures mature on and become payable 36 months from the closing date (the “Term“) and bear interest at a fixed rate of 10% per annum, payable quarterly. The Debentures are direct, unsecured obligations of the Company, ranking equally with all other unsecured indebtedness of the Company. At any time during the Term, a holder of Debentures may elect to convert the outstanding net principal amount, or any portion thereof, into common shares at a conversion price of $0.15 per share (the “Conversion Price“). The Company may force the conversion of the principal amount of the then outstanding Debentures at any time after the day that is twelve (12) months from the closing date, at the Conversion Price on not less than 5 days’ notice if the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV“) for any 10 consecutive trading day period is equal to or greater than $0.50. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 per common share and exercisable for twenty-four (24) months from the closing date.

The securities offered pursuant to the New Offering have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Hank Payments Corp.

Hank is a SaaS based consumer Fintech company. One of the important vertical markets of the industry leading proprietary Cloud-based software Hank Payment Platform is to act as a consumer’s financial budget manager using powerful technology and other intellectual property to automate a consumer’s personal cash flow and payments. Through its FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) insured bank partners in the U.S., Hank helps consumers in all 50 States find funds in their existing cash flow and speed up the retirement of liabilities. The Hank Platform instructs its banking partners to debit consumers when they have cash, store the money in FDIC insured accounts, then automatically pay bills and loans as they come due; often sooner than required. Approximately half of Hank’s customers are financially sound, but time challenged and use the Hank Payment Platform for convenience, while the other half are looking to improve their on-time payment performance and improve their credit scores using the Platform. Hank’s B2C customers typically pay setup and ongoing recurring monthly processing fees while remaining on the Hank Platform for an average of six years. Hank continues to innovate and anticipates launching more expansive state of the art features to its expected growing B2B and B2C customer base to, amongst other benefits, provide greater visibility into their cash flow, credit performance, and viability to borrow or refinance at lower rates, including introducing Hank customers to interested lenders. For more information visit our website at www.hankpayments.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “project”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “will”, “may”, “estimate” and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company’s expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success of the Company’s business. Financial performance figures in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise indicated by “U” representing United States Dollars.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions, including without limitation the Shares beginning trading on the TSXV. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information regarding Hank Payments Corp., please contact: Jason Ewart, EVP Capital Markets, at 416-580-0721. For Investor Relations please contact [email protected] and visit the Company’s website at www.hankpayments.com .

