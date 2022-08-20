HCA Healthcare Announces Collaboration With Johnson & Johnson to Address Key Healthcare Clinical and Industry Issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA), one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, today announced that it will collaborate with Johnson & Johnson to address key healthcare industry issues.

The two leading healthcare companies initially will focus on improving health equity, enhancing nursing support, and improving patient outcomes:

HCA Healthcare and Johnson & Johnson will collaborate on a scalable program to improve health outcomes through early-stage lung cancer detection for the Black community. Lung cancer is the number one cause of cancer death among Black patients 1 , and the two companies will begin to work together on a pilot program in the coming months to increase early identification.

, and the two companies will begin to work together on a pilot program in the coming months to increase early identification. HCA Healthcare, which has more than 93,000 nurses in its system, and Johnson & Johnson have a long-standing commitment to advocating for and supporting nurses. The two healthcare leaders will work together to incorporate Johnson & Johnson’s nursing resources within HCA Healthcare and its affiliate Galen College of Nursing. The companies will work together on health equity issues focused on educational programming, training and other programs that elevate and support nurses with a goal of enriching the nursing experience and skillsets and improving patient outcomes.

HCA Healthcare, through its HCA Healthcare Research Institute, and Johnson & Johnson will collaborate on cardiovascular health initiatives including a retrospective analysis of patients who suffer from heart arrhythmia, as well as research to understand the role digital health technology plays in impacting clinical outcomes for patients with Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) diseases.

“HCA Healthcare and Johnson & Johnson have had a long and productive relationship, and both companies have worked very hard to address many of our country’s healthcare challenges,” said Sam Hazen, chief executive officer of HCA Healthcare. “We believe strongly in the power of strategic partnerships, and we are excited to collaborate to advance health equity, enhance patient care and provide even greater support to our nurses.”

“No one company can solve society’s most pressing health challenges alone — it takes collaboration,” said Joaquin Duato, chief executive officer of Johnson & Johnson. “That’s why we’re working with HCA Healthcare to improve patient access and outcomes, address the nursing crisis, and advance health equity. We are united in our focus to improve patient care.”

HCA Healthcare uses data from more than 35 million annual patient encounters to continually improve care. In addition, with more than 93,000 Registered Nurses (RN), HCA Healthcare is one of the country’s top employers of RNs and invests significantly in nurses and nursing through education and professional development, equipment and technology, resources to promote their physical and emotional wellbeing, and representation at every level of the organization from the bedside to senior leadership.

About HCA Healthcare

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services comprising 182 hospitals and approximately 2,300 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44%. HCA Healthcare is a learning health system that uses its more than 35 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives. Please click here to connect with HCA Healthcare on social media.

All references to “Company,” “HCA” and “HCA Healthcare” as used throughout this document refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates.

1 American Cancer Society. Cancer Facts & Figures for African Americans 2019-2021. Atlanta: American Cancer Society, 2019. Pg. 4.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Frank Morgan



615-344-2688

MEDIA CONTACT:

Harlow Sumerford



615-344-1851