Helium Axxent has released new research about crypto wallet features and uses available to the public in 2022. This report fills a knowledge gap in the technically and commercially evolving cryptocurrency app landscape.

Helium Axxent Publishes Research On Cryptocurrency Wallets Updated For 2022

This how-to guide from Helium Axxent provides detailed information about ongoing crypto wallet developments and their significance within the context of established wallet products and applications. Experienced traders may find new insights in the guide, but it’s primarily written for newer investors who need to understand how cryptocurrency wallets work, why they’re not all the same, and how to choose a wallet that will provide the most value to them.

Helium Axxent states that this accessible, easy to follow guide provides information updated for 2002 that’s necessary to start using crypto wallets in a way that minimizes knowledge gap risks and maximizes end-goal benefits to investors’ portfolios.

The how-to guide attempts to make abstract crypto wallet concepts more understandable by describing them in terms of game playing strategies. Similarly, wallet selection success is described as dependent on specific behavioral tactics.

The guide describes many different crypto wallet types and claims most of them are not interchangeable. For example, wallets that work with Bitcoin will generally not work with Ethereum based tokens. According to the guide, that’s because crypto wallets are designed to work with specific blockchains, and Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains have important differences that wallet designs must accommodate.

Helium Axxent’s guide also reviews why most individual investors will need more than one wallet. It states there are at least three important reasons for this. 1) investors want to hold or trade different cryptocurrencies; 2) they want to be able to trade limited amounts of crypto-assents easily and quickly while protecting the bulk of their crypto in less accessible but more secure wallets; 3) investors may have more than one goal or strategy for their crypto investments beyond hodling or trading. For example, they may want to also invest in NFTs, or crypto lending or other DeFi functions.

When asked for the reasons behind creating a guide to choosing the best crypto wallet for individual investors, Rickey Williams, lead analyst at Helium Axxent said: “there is quite a bit of information online that new investors can reference to learn about cryptocurrency wallets, but most of it is just bits and pieces, and a lot of it is not current. In this guide we have tried to provide a more complete and up to date view of the crypto wallet landscape in 2022, both from a descriptive point of view and from a ‘what does this mean to me as an investor point of view.’

More information about Helium Axxent itself can be found at https://heliumaxxent.com

