Hitachi, Ltd. and Hitachi Energy are rising to the challenge of advancing a sustainable energy future for all

TOKYO and ZURICH, Aug 25, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) and Hitachi Energy are proud to share a preview of the advanced technologies and experiences at CIGRE Session 2022, a major global event for power systems, taking place in Paris from August 28 to September 2, 2022. A major theme is the shared commitment to powering good with social innovation and advancing a sustainable energy future for all.

In a global effort to transition towards a sustainable energy system, Hitachi is working very closely with its customers and partners to develop the necessary solutions to accelerate this transition. In an important landmark, both Hitachi, Ltd. and Hitachi Energy will exhibit together at this live event for the first time (Booth S232). During the conference, the combined experts will share more than 50 papers across the energy sector’s most critical topics.

The company will be launching and showcasing new innovations for sustainability and enhanced digital capabilities:

– EconiQ, eco-efficient portfolio which is proven to deliver an exceptional environmental performance compared to conventional solutions. It will be expanding its extensive EconiQ high-voltage portfolio that eliminates sulfur hexafluoride (SF6). The EconiQ range also includes transformers that are eco-efficient by design, optimized to address sustainability contributing to decarbonization, enhancing safety, protecting surrounding ecosystems and responsible use of resources. Through EconiQ services, environmental impact and carbon footprint throughout the lifecycle are significantly reduced.

– Grid-eXpandTM is a new comprehensive range of modular prefabricated air-insulated and gas-insulated grid connection solutions. They are engineered, assembled, and factory-tested before delivery, ready for fast and easy energization on-site, hence reducing greatly the installation time and accelerating the transition to a sustainable energy system.

– IdentiQ digital twin solutions for high-voltage direct current (HVDC) and power quality portfolio enable cross-team digital collaboration to accelerate project execution and minimize project risks IdentiQ also provides relevant asset information, analytics, and operational data in an intuitive and easy-to-navigate dashboard, which users can customize to match their needs.

– Lumada Inspection Insights, the end-to-end portfolio of digital solutions for the inspection, monitoring and optimization of critical assets. Pioneered by Hitachi Energy and Hitachi Vantara, Lumada Inspection Insights enables the automation of asset inspection, supports sustainability goals, improves physical security, and reduces risks.

– OceaniQ, company’s innovative portfolio that addresses the unique challenges of the offshore environment for reducing costs, increasing safety and improving efficiency.

“Today we are seeing an increased urgency to strengthen, expand and evolve the power grid, and we are delivering on our future grid promises and supporting the acceleration of the energy transition,” said Claudio Facchin, CEO of Hitachi Energy. “We are pushing the boundaries with innovative technology and new business models, collaborating with customers and partners to advance a sustainable energy future for all,” he added.

Together, these technologies validate the momentum behind Hitachi Energy’s commitment to deliver real customer outcomes and enable a more sustainable, flexible, and secure energy system. In our latest thought leadership journal “Perspectives”, we are commonly sharing our views together with customers like SSE and with industry associations like WindEurope and these perspectives are living proof of our pioneering spirit, enabling us to bring visions and plans, such as an offshore European grid, to reality. Both Hitachi and Hitachi Energy are recognized as pioneering technology leaders with some of the industry’s most advanced clean energy and digital solutions that can be offered through the combination of IT and operational technology.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society with data and technology. We will solve customers’ and society’s challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, under the business structure of Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries and Automotive Systems. Driven by green, digital, and innovation, we aim for growth through collaboration with our customers. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2021 (ended March 31, 2022) totaled 10,264.6 billion yen ($84,136 million USD), with 853 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 370,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company’s website at https://www.hitachi.com.

About Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world’s energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 38,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD.

