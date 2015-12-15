Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Reports Second Quarter Results

Reported net income attributable to HEP of $56.8 million or $0.45 per unit

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (“HEP” or the “Partnership”) (NYSE: HEP) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2022. Net income attributable to HEP for the second quarter of 2022 was $56.8 million ($0.45 per basic and diluted limited partner unit), compared to $55.7 million ($0.53 per basic and diluted limited partner unit) for the second quarter of 2021.

Results for the second quarter of 2021 reflect a gain of $5.3 million related to the sale of a refined product pipeline. Excluding this gain, net income attributable to HEP for the second quarter of 2021 was $50.5 million ($0.48 per basic and diluted limited partner unit). The increase in net income attributable to HEP was mainly due to net income from Sinclair Transportation Company LLC (“Sinclair Transportation”), which was acquired on March 14, 2022, partially offset by higher interest expense and higher operating costs and expenses.

Distributable cash flow was $78.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $11.8 million, or 17.7%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly due to distributable cash flow related to Sinclair Transportation, partially offset by higher interest expense. HEP declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.35 per unit on July 21, 2022.

Commenting on our 2022 second quarter results, Michael Jennings, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “HEP delivered strong results during the quarter, driven by the Sinclair Transportation acquisition and record volumes on our SLC and Frontier crude pipelines in the Rockies region. We are very pleased with the performance of the Sinclair Transportation assets and expect they will continue to provide significant earnings while creating enhanced opportunities for our unitholders.”

“Looking forward, we remain focused on integrating Sinclair Transportation while maintaining safe and reliable operations across our asset base. Additionally, we remain committed to our disciplined capital allocation framework as we continue to reduce leverage using retained cash flow. We are on track to achieve our short-term leverage target of 3.5x by year-end. Consistent with our disciplined capital allocation framework, we expect to increase unitholder returns in 2023.”

Second Quarter 2022 Revenue Highlights

Revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $135.8 million, an increase of $9.5 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly due to revenues on our recently acquired Sinclair Transportation assets and higher revenues on our UNEV pipeline, partially offset by lower revenues on our Cheyenne assets as a result of the conversion of HF Sinclair Corporation’s (“HF Sinclair”) Cheyenne refinery to renewable diesel production and lower volumes on our product pipelines servicing HF Sinclair’s Navajo refinery due to lower throughput at the refinery.

Revenues from our refined product pipelines were $26.1 million, a decrease of $2.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. Shipments averaged 178.3 thousand barrels per day (“mbpd”) compared to 171.2 mbpd for the second quarter of 2021. The volume increase was mainly due to higher volumes on our recently acquired Sinclair Transportation product pipelines, partially offset by lower volumes on pipelines servicing HF Sinclair’s Navajo refinery. The revenue decrease was mainly due to lower volumes on pipelines servicing HF Sinclair’s Navajo refinery and lower revenues from Delek US Holdings, Inc. due to the expiration of a capacity lease, partially offset by revenues on our recently acquired Sinclair Transportation product pipelines. Revenues did not increase in proportion to volumes due to our recognition of a portion of the Sinclair Transportation refined product pipeline tariffs as interest income under sales-type lease accounting.

Revenues from our intermediate pipelines were $7.5 million, consistent with the second quarter of 2021. Shipments averaged 124.6 mbpd for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 143.8 mbpd for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in volumes was mainly due to lower throughputs on our intermediate pipelines servicing HF Sinclair’s Navajo refinery while revenue remained constant due to contractual minimum volume guarantees.

Revenues from our crude pipelines were $34.7 million, an increase of $2.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. Shipments averaged 615.3 mbpd compared to 396.7 mbpd for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in volumes was mainly attributable to our Cushing Connect pipeline, which went into service in September 2021, as well as volumes on our recently acquired Sinclair Transportation crude pipelines. The increase in revenues was mainly due to our recently acquired Sinclair Transportation crude pipelines. Revenues did not increase in proportion to volumes due to our recognition of most of the Cushing Connect pipeline and Sinclair Transportation crude pipeline tariffs as interest income under sales-type lease accounting.

Revenues from terminal, tankage and loading rack fees were $44.6 million, an increase of $7.7 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. Refined products and crude oil terminalled in the facilities averaged 609.0 mbpd compared to 466.7 mbpd for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in volumes was mainly due to our recently acquired Sinclair Transportation assets. Revenues increased mainly due to revenues on our recently acquired Sinclair Transportation assets and higher butane blending revenues. In addition, the second quarter of 2021 included the recognition of $3.4 million of the $10 million termination fee related to the termination of HF Sinclair’s minimum volume commitment on our Cheyenne assets as a result of the conversion of the HF Sinclair Cheyenne refinery to renewable diesel production.

Revenues from refinery processing units were $22.9 million, an increase of $1.9 million compared to the second quarter of 2021, and throughputs averaged 72.3 mbpd compared to 76.6 mbpd for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in volumes was mainly due to decreased throughput at our El Dorado refinery processing units. Revenues increased mainly due to higher natural gas cost recoveries in revenues. Revenues did not decrease in proportion to the decrease in volumes mainly due to contractual minimum volume guarantees.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Revenue Highlights

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2022, were $256.0 million, an increase of $2.6 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase was mainly attributable to revenues on our recently acquired Sinclair Transportation assets and increased revenues from our UNEV assets, partially offset by lower revenues on our Cheyenne assets as a result of the conversion of HF Sinclair’s Cheyenne refinery to renewable diesel production and lower revenues on our product pipelines servicing HF Sinclair’s Navajo refinery. The six months ended June 30, 2021 included the recognition of $9.9 million of the $10 million termination fee related to the termination of HF Sinclair’s minimum volume commitment on our Cheyenne assets.

Revenues from our refined product pipelines were $52.3 million, a decrease of $5.0 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021. Shipments averaged 167.3 mbpd compared to 167.6 mbpd for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The volume and revenue decreases were mainly due to lower volumes on pipelines servicing HF Sinclair’s Navajo refinery, partially offset by volumes on our recently acquired Sinclair Transportation assets and higher volumes on our UNEV pipeline. We recognized a significant portion of the Sinclair Transportation refined product pipeline tariffs as interest income under sales-type lease accounting.

Revenues from our intermediate pipelines were $15.0 million, consistent with the six months ended June 30, 2021. Shipments averaged 121.2 mbpd compared to 129.6 mbpd for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in volumes was mainly due to lower throughputs on our intermediate pipelines servicing HF Sinclair’s Navajo refinery while revenue remained relatively constant due to contractual minimum volume guarantees.

Revenues from our crude pipelines were $65.8 million, an increase of $3.2 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021. Shipments averaged 571.5 mbpd compared to 385.3 mbpd for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in volumes was mainly attributable to our Cushing Connect pipeline, which went into service in September 2021, as well as volumes on our recently acquired Sinclair Transportation crude pipelines. The increase in revenues was mainly due to our recently acquired Sinclair Transportation crude pipelines and higher volumes on our legacy crude pipelines in Wyoming and Utah. Revenues did not increase in proportion to volumes due to our recognition of most of the Cushing Connect pipeline and Sinclair Transportation crude pipeline tariffs as interest income under sales-type lease accounting.

Revenues from terminal, tankage and loading rack fees were $81.6 million, an increase of $6.5 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021. Refined products and crude oil terminalled in the facilities averaged 552.0 mbpd compared to 418.1 mbpd for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Volumes increased mainly due to volumes on our recently acquired Sinclair Transportation assets and higher throughputs at HF Sinclair’s Tulsa refinery. Revenues increased mainly due to revenues on our recently acquired Sinclair Transportation assets and higher butane blending revenues. In addition, the six months ended June 30, 2021 included the recognition of $9.9 million of the $10 million termination fee related to the termination of HF Sinclair’s minimum volume commitment on our Cheyenne assets as a result of the conversion of the HF Sinclair Cheyenne refinery to renewable diesel production.

Revenues from refinery processing units were $41.3 million, a decrease of $2.2 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021. Throughputs averaged 68.8 mbpd compared to 68.7 mbpd for the six months ended June 30, 2021 with increased throughputs at our El Dorado refinery processing units offset by lower throughputs at our Woods Cross refinery processing units, which were down for a scheduled turnaround in March 2022. Revenues decreased mainly due to the lower throughput at our Woods Cross refinery processing units, partially offset by higher natural gas cost recoveries in revenues.

Operating Costs and Expenses Highlights

Operating costs and expenses were $85.6 million and $154.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, representing increases of $15.6 million and $4.3 million from the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The increases were mainly due to operating costs and expenses associated with our recently acquired Sinclair Transportation assets as well as higher employee costs, natural gas costs, maintenance costs and materials and supplies costs, partially offset by lower rentals and leases. In addition, the six months ended June 30, 2021 included a goodwill impairment charge of $11.0 million related to our Cheyenne reporting unit.

Interest Expense and Interest Income Highlights

Interest expense was $20.3 million and $34.0 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, representing increases of $6.4 million and $6.8 million from the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The increases were mainly due to our April 2022 issuance of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.375% senior unsecured notes maturing in April 2027 and higher average borrowings outstanding under our senior secured revolving credit facility related to the funding of the cash portion of the Sinclair Transportation acquisition. In addition, interest rates increased on our senior secured revolving credit facility.

Interest income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, totaled $24.3 million and $37.0 million, representing increases of $17.7 million and $23.8 million compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The increases were mainly due to higher sales-type lease interest income from our Cushing Connect pipeline, which was placed into service at the end of the third quarter of 2021, and our recently acquired Sinclair Transportation pipelines and terminals.

About Holly Energy Partners, L.P.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (“HEP”), headquartered in Dallas, Texas, provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including subsidiaries of HF Sinclair Corporation. HEP, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, owns and/or operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, tankage and terminals in Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming, as well as refinery processing units in Kansas and Utah.

HF Sinclair Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent energy company that produces and markets high value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. HF Sinclair owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Washington, Wyoming and Utah and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states. HF Sinclair supplies high-quality fuels to more than 1,300 Sinclair branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at more than 300 additional locations throughout the country. In addition, subsidiaries of HF Sinclair produce and market base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and exports products to more than 80 countries. Through its subsidiaries, HF Sinclair produces renewable diesel at two of its facilities in Wyoming and also at its facility in Artesia, New Mexico. HF Sinclair also owns a 47% limited partner interest and a non-economic general partner interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P.

This press release contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are identified as any statement that does not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “project,” “expect,” “will,” “plan,” “goal,” “forecast,” “strategy,” “intend,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “believe,” “may,” and similar expressions and statements regarding our plans and objectives for future operations are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs and assumptions and those of our general partner using currently available information and expectations as of the date hereof, are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, including those contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Although we and our general partner believe that such expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, neither we nor our general partner can give assurance that our expectations will prove to be correct. All statements concerning our expectations for future results of operations are based on forecasts for our existing operations and do not include the potential impact of any future acquisitions. Our forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, projected or expected. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to:

HF Sinclair’s and HEP’s ability to successfully integrate the Sinclair Oil Corporation (now known as Sinclair Oil LLC, “Sinclair Oil”) and Sinclair Transportation businesses acquired from REH Company (formerly known as The Sinclair Companies) (collectively, the “Sinclair Transactions”), with its existing operations and fully realize the expected synergies of the Sinclair Transactions or on the expected timeline;

the demand for and supply of crude oil and refined products, including uncertainty regarding the effects of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic on future demand and increasing societal expectations that companies address climate change;

risks and uncertainties with respect to the actual quantities of petroleum products and crude oil shipped on our pipelines and/or terminalled, stored or throughput in our terminals and refinery processing units;

the economic viability of HF Sinclair, our other customers and our joint ventures’ other customers, including any refusal or inability of our or our joint ventures’ customers or counterparties to perform their obligations under their contracts;

the demand for refined petroleum products in the markets we serve;

our ability to purchase and integrate future acquired operations;

our ability to complete previously announced or contemplated acquisitions;

the availability and cost of additional debt and equity financing;

the possibility of temporary or permanent reductions in production or shutdowns at refineries utilizing our pipelines, terminal facilities and refinery processing units, due to reasons such as infection in the workforce, in response to reductions in demand, accidents, unexpected leaks or spills, unscheduled shutdowns, weather events, civil unrest, expropriation of assets, and other economic, diplomatic, legislative, or political events or developments, terrorism, cyberattacks, or other catastrophes or disruptions affecting our operations, terminal facilities, machinery, pipelines and other logistics assets, equipment, or information systems, or any of the foregoing of our suppliers, customers, or third-party service providers or lower gross margins due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and labor costs, and any potential asset impairments resulting from such actions;

the effects of current and future government regulations and policies, including the effects of current and future restrictions on various commercial and economic activities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and increases in interest rates;

delay by government authorities in issuing permits necessary for our business or our capital projects;

our and our joint venture partners’ ability to complete and maintain operational efficiency in carrying out routine operations and capital construction projects;

the possibility of terrorist or cyberattacks and the consequences of any such attacks;

uncertainty regarding the effects and duration of global hostilities and any associated military campaigns which may disrupt crude oil supplies and markets for refined products and create instability in the financial markets that could restrict our ability to raise capital;

general economic conditions, including uncertainty regarding the timing, pace and extent of an economic recovery in the United States;

the impact of recent or proposed changes in the tax laws and regulations that affect master limited partnerships; and

other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our SEC filings.

The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and, other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

Income, Distributable Cash Flow and Volumes



The following tables present income, distributable cash flow and volume information for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Three Months Ended June 30, Change from 2022 2021 2021 (In thousands, except per unit data) Revenues Pipelines: Affiliates – refined product pipelines $ 20,920 $ 19,213 $ 1,707 Affiliates – intermediate pipelines 7,521 7,521 — Affiliates – crude pipelines 20,971 19,251 1,720 49,412 45,985 3,427 Third parties – refined product pipelines 5,215 9,526 (4,311 ) Third parties – crude pipelines 13,692 12,811 881 68,319 68,322 (3 ) Terminals, tanks and loading racks: Affiliates 38,232 32,131 6,101 Third parties 6,326 4,756 1,570 44,558 36,887 7,671 Refinery processing units – Affiliates 22,893 21,026 1,867 Total revenues 135,770 126,235 9,535 Operating costs and expenses Operations 53,899 42,068 11,831 Depreciation and amortization 26,974 25,003 1,971 General and administrative 4,682 2,847 1,835 85,555 69,918 15,637 Operating income 50,215 56,317 (6,102 ) Equity in earnings of equity method investments 5,447 3,423 2,024 Interest expense, including amortization (20,347 ) (13,938 ) (6,409 ) Interest income 24,331 6,614 17,717 Gain on sales-type leases — 27 (27 ) Gain on sale of assets and other 45 5,415 (5,370 ) 9,476 1,541 7,935 Income before income taxes 59,691 57,858 1,833 State income tax expense (14 ) (27 ) 13 Net income 59,677 57,831 1,846 Allocation of net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,885 ) (2,086 ) (799 ) Net income attributable to Holly Energy Partners $ 56,792 $ 55,745 $ 1,047 Limited partners’ earnings per unit – basic and diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.53 $ (0.08 ) Weighted average limited partners’ units outstanding 126,440 105,440 21,000 EBITDA(1) $ 79,796 $ 88,099 $ (8,303 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 104,244 $ 88,261 $ 15,983 Distributable cash flow(2) $ 78,458 $ 66,680 $ 11,778

Volumes (bpd) Pipelines: Affiliates – refined product pipelines 140,333 119,046 21,287 Affiliates – intermediate pipelines 124,588 143,762 (19,174 ) Affiliates – crude pipelines 477,241 260,756 216,485 742,162 523,564 218,598 Third parties – refined product pipelines 37,989 52,126 (14,137 ) Third parties – crude pipelines 138,040 135,904 2,136 918,191 711,594 206,597 Terminals and loading racks: Affiliates 572,289 413,441 158,848 Third parties 36,748 53,257 (16,509 ) 609,037 466,698 142,339 Refinery processing units – Affiliates 72,342 76,589 (4,247 ) Total for pipelines and terminal assets (bpd) 1,599,570 1,254,881 344,689

.

Six Months Ended June 30, Change from 2022 2021 2021 (In thousands, except per unit data) Revenues Pipelines: Affiliates – refined product pipelines $ 37,780 $ 37,819 $ (39 ) Affiliates – intermediate pipelines 15,027 15,027 — Affiliates – crude pipelines 39,248 38,705 543 92,055 91,551 504 Third parties – refined product pipelines 14,475 19,389 (4,914 ) Third parties – crude pipelines 26,569 23,887 2,682 133,099 134,827 (1,728 ) Terminals, tanks and loading racks: Affiliates 69,440 65,995 3,445 Third parties 12,133 9,074 3,059 81,573 75,069 6,504 Refinery processing units – Affiliates 41,296 43,522 (2,226 ) Total revenues 255,968 253,418 2,550 Operating costs and expenses Operations 96,524 83,433 13,091 Depreciation and amortization 49,161 50,068 (907 ) General and administrative 8,994 5,815 3,179 Goodwill impairment — 11,034 (11,034 ) 154,679 150,350 4,329 Operating income 101,289 103,068 (1,779 ) Equity in earnings of equity method investments 9,073 5,186 3,887 Interest expense, including amortization (33,986 ) (27,178 ) (6,808 ) Interest income 36,978 13,162 23,816 Gain on sales-type leases — 24,677 (24,677 ) Other income (loss) 146 5,917 (5,771 ) 12,211 21,764 (9,553 ) Income before income taxes 113,500 124,832 (11,332 ) State income tax expense (45 ) (64 ) 19 Net income 113,455 124,768 (11,313 ) Allocation of net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (7,104 ) (4,626 ) (2,478 ) Net income attributable to Holly Energy Partners $ 106,351 $ 120,142 $ (13,791 ) Limited partners’ earnings per unit—basic and diluted $ 0.90 $ 1.14 $ (0.24 ) Weighted average limited partners’ units outstanding 118,087 105,440 12,647 EBITDA(1) $ 152,565 $ 184,290 $ (31,725 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 189,581 $ 176,196 $ 13,385 Distributable cash flow(2) $ 142,912 $ 139,899 $ 3,013 Volumes (bpd) Pipelines: Affiliates – refined product pipelines 123,863 119,316 4,547 Affiliates – intermediate pipelines 121,213 129,573 (8,360 ) Affiliates – crude pipelines 436,865 255,730 181,135 681,941 504,619 177,322 Third parties – refined product pipelines 43,479 48,298 (4,819 ) Third parties – crude pipelines 134,602 129,603 4,999 860,022 682,520 177,502 Terminals and loading racks: Affiliates 509,509 368,612 140,897 Third parties 42,519 49,526 (7,007 ) 552,028 418,138 133,890 Refinery processing units – Affiliates 68,804 68,688 116 Total for pipelines and terminal assets (bpd) 1,480,854 1,169,346 311,508

