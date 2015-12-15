Hudson Insurance Group Appoints Emily Lowe as Cyber Practice Leader

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hudson Insurance Group (Hudson) today announced the appointment of Emily Lowe as senior vice president and Cyber practice leader for HudsonProTM. In this newly created role, Ms. Lowe will be spearheading the development of an Excess Cyber facility for large accounts while also overseeing Hudson’s overall cyber portfolio.

Ms. Lowe brings 15 years of cyber and professional liability underwriting and broking experience to Hudson. She most recently served as senior vice president and New England regional leader for Corporate Risk and Cyber at Willis Towers Watson. She also served as an executive underwriter for professional liability at ACE American Insurance Company. She began her career in the financial services sector.

“We are excited to have Emily join the HudsonPro team in a leadership role that will greatly enhance our position in the cyber market,” said Trevor Howard, executive vice president, HudsonPro. “Her expertise will clearly benefit all of our clients, brokers and business partners as they navigate cyber-related issues.”

Ms. Lowe holds a B.S. in Finance from the University of Delaware and an M.B.A. from Babson College. She is based in Boston and reports to Catherine Cossu, senior vice president, HudsonPro.

About Hudson Insurance Group

Hudson Insurance Group is a market-leading specialty insurer that offers a wide range of property and casualty insurance products to corporations, professional firms and individuals through retailers, wholesalers and program administrators. Headquartered in New York City with offices throughout the U.S. and in Vancouver, Canada, Hudson underwrites specialty primary and excess insurance on both an admitted and non-admitted basis. Its companies are rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best, Financial Size Category XV.

Hudson Insurance Group is the U.S. Insurance Division of Odyssey Group Holdings, Inc., a leading global provider of reinsurance and specialty insurance. Odyssey Group is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. For more information, visit hudsoninsgroup.com.

