India’s top BFSI experts Unite to Reshape India’s Banking Landscape at #TresconBFSI

MUMBAI, INDIA, Aug 9, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – ‘Redefining the Future of Banking: Powered by Technology, Driven by Innovation’ which was the theme for this year’s edition of Trescon’s Big BFSI Future Tech Show & Award, opened to a packed house of over 150+ pre-qualified C-suite executives, speakers and solution providers at The Taj Lands End, Mumbai.

#TresconBFSI featured technical presentations, panel discussions to enlighten the delegates with real-time use-cases about BFSI Infrastructure, Customer Experience and Cyber Security to name a few.

Some of the top speakers included:

– Amitabh Ranjan, Chairman, Reserve Bank of India

– Anila Rao, VP, APAC, Haptik

– Sumeet Puri, Chief Technology Solutions Officer, Solace Corporation

– Chandan Gupta, Vertical Head, Data Center Services, Web Werks – Iron Mountain India DCs

– Harshwardhan Mittal, CTO, Yubi (Formerly CredAvenue)

– Somayajula Shekhar Rao, Head Sales, Strategic Accounts, EFLV India, Tata Communications Limited

– Srinivasa Raghavan, Director, Product Management, Site24X7

– Mohan Bhat, MD & Co-founder, Accops

– Mahesh Ramamoorthy, CIO, Yes Bank

– Amit Saxena, CTO, RBI, Innovation Hub

– Prasanna Lohar, Chief Innovation Officer, DCB Bank

– Prashant Thakkar, COOT, LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Ltd (LICMF)

– Nandkishore Purohit, Chief Digital and Technology Officer-IIFL Securities

– Pinak Chakraborthy, CIO, Airtel Payment Bank

– Navaneethan M, SVP- CISO & Head-it, Groww

– Dheepak Rajoo, SVP, Digital Banking Technology, PMO, HR Technology, IT Governance RBL Bank, to name a few

The event addressed important issues in banking landscape such as the rise of challenger banks in India; the future of money; transactions and the decline of cash; data-driven CX for higher ROI; chatbots as ‘financial concierge’; a transition towards green banking and much more.

The event kick started with an opening keynote on ‘The Future of Banking in the Age of Digital Disruption’ delivered by Dr. Amitabh Rajan, Chairman, Services Board at Reserve Bank of India. In his keynote he elucidated on post 2008 developments–economic, as well as technological and explained authentically the meaning of these changes for the next steps in the BFSI sector in the global context. He was quoted saying, “Market behavior is disruptive; technology is not the only thing that is on display. Therefore, it is necessary to have a deeper awareness of the financial condition.”

Sumeet Puri, Chief Technology Solutions Officer at Solace Corporation, spoke at length on topic ‘Enabling the event-driven Digital Banking’. In his tech talk he was found quoting, “The approach of leveraging data on a product in real time is actually saving lives.”

Anila Rao, VP, APAC at Haptik shared her insights on ‘Unlocking the power of WhatsApp Commerce for Financial Services’. Anila gave an exciting overview of Haptik’s WhatsApp integration, which is the World’s Largest WhatsApp Chatbot Provider, and how customers can power an end-to-end shopping experience and how to boost sales with our WhatsApp Chatbot Solution.

Chandan Gupta, Vertical Head, Data Center Services at WebWerks, shared his insights from his tech talk on ‘Colocation emerges as Interconnection Hub for Hybrid Landscape’.

The event also featured BIG BFSI Awards, an awards ceremony to honor top 100 Leaders in India for their technology leadership, strategic influence, and significant contribution towards delivering excellence and innovation in their organization.

Several Contests and Lucky draws were conducted during the conference session and followed-by the Cocktail Networking session.

“We’re very glad to successfully host yet another edition of #TresconBFSI. We are extremely happy to learn that this event is well on course to be India’s most important tech event in the BFSI & NBFC space. I congratulate all the Big BFSI Award winners for their hard work, dedicated and excellence during tough times of Covid-19 pandemic,” stated Mithun Shetty, CEO, Trescon.

Partners at Big BFSI Future Tech Show & Awards include:

Supported By – NITI Aayog,

Gold partners – Web Works and Iron Mountain, Haptik Technologies Limited, Solace,

Award Partner – Yubi (Formerly CredAvenue),

Silver partners – Site 24X7, Tata Tele Business Services and Accops,

Bronze partners – Kaleyra, ManageEngine, Dista and NeoSOFT

About BIG BFSI Future Tech Show

Big BFSI Future Tech Show & Awards is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused effort that offers a platform for tech professionals who wish to investigate and use cutting-edge future technology within their company.

About Trescon

Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provide a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. Trescon is specialized in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect and consulting services.

