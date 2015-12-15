Infovista listed in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for CSP Service and Network Assurance Solutions

Automated assurance and operations are identified as crucial for CSPs’ improvement in customer experience

Paris, France – August 4th, 2022 – Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA), is today recognized in the Market Guide for CSP Service and Network Assurance Solutions (S&NA) by Gartner Inc. In the Market Guide, Gartner outlines how “service and network assurance modernization is crucial for many CSP objectives such as automated operations, improvement in customer experience, intent-driven orchestration and enhanced 5G services. CSP CIOs can use the Market Guide in planning and sourcing assurance solutions”.

Gartner defines, “The CSP service and network assurance market is in transition addressing CSP priorities such as intent-driven orchestration, real-time, automated, and closed-loop operations, utilization of cloud, and incorporation of partner ecosystems solutions in service offerings. The changes involved in enabling these ambitions are large, complex, and remarkably different from practices used by CSPs in the past. As a result, the supply side of the market has been motivated in modernizing and innovating its products and services, timing it specifically with 5G. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and trends such as anywhere operations and total experience have only added to the need to improve assurance capabilities”.

“Gartner identifies automation of network assurance and operations in this 2022 Market Guide as the top priority for CSPs’ assurance projects” said Franco Messori, Chief Product Strategy and Transformation Officer, Infovista. “To us, this Market Guide outlines how assurance needs a new architecture and automated approach to support evolving networks and services. Our Ativa automated assurance system combines service quality, network performance, and the customer experience in a cloud-native architecture, increasing end-to-end businesses and network visibility. The aim of Ativa is to address and solve the business problems CSPs are facing during the transition to 5G-SA, cloud, NaaS, and private mobile networks.”

Subscribers can read the Gartner “Market Guide for CSP Service and Network Assurance Solutions”, Amresh Nandan, Susan Welsh de Grimaldo, 26 July 2022. in full, here: https://www.gartner.com/en/documents/4016849

