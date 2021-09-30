Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Revenues and Earnings

EXTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (“IS&S” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ISSC) today announced its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal year 2022, ending June 30, 2022.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company reported net sales of $6.9 million, up from 12% from $6.2 million reported for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $1.4 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to $2.7 million, or $0.16 per share, in the same quarter a year ago. Third quarter fiscal 2021 results include a $1.5 million, or $0.09 per share, tax benefit from the release of a deferred tax valuation allowance. The Company reported a 41% increase in operating income, rising to $1.7 million from $1.2 million a year ago.

Shahram Askarpour, Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am pleased to report another quarter of strong growth in revenue, operating income and cash flow.

Mr. Askarpour added, “I am also pleased to welcome two experienced aviation industry professionals to our Board, Ms. Parizad Olver (Parchi) and Mr. Stephen L. Belland. Both individuals strengthen our Board with their extensive experience in aviation finance and aerospace and defense, respectively. In addition, I want to also welcome Michael Linacre as Chief Financial Officer. Mike has an accomplished track record of successful financial management and driving financial results. He has recently joined IS&S as CFO upon the retirement of Relland Winand. I believe we have a leadership team that will continue to drive growth and create value for our shareholders.”

Cash Flow, New Orders and Backlog

The Company’s cash on hand increased to $14.5 million at June 30, 2022, from $8.3 million at the end the latest fiscal year end. Net cash provided by operating activities was $6.4 million for the first nine months of the year.

New orders in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were approximately $12.0 million and backlog as of June 30, 2022, was $12.6 million, up from $7.5 million at March 31, 2022. Only purchase orders in hand from the Pilatus PC-24, Textron King Air and the KC-46A long-term programs are included in the backlog total. The Company expects these programs to remain in production for approximately a decade and believes that they will continue to add to production sales already included in the backlog.

Nine Months Results

Total sales for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 were $20.5 million, up 26.6% compared to $16.2 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021. For the nine months ended June 30, 2022, the company reported net income of $3.9 million, or $0.23 per share, up from $3.5 million, or $0.21 per share for the first nine months of fiscal 2021. The company’s operating income of $4.9 million is up 138% from $2.0 million for the nine months a year ago

Conference Call

About Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc.

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (www.innovative-ss.com) is a systems integrator that designs and manufactures flight guidance and cockpit display systems for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and retrofit applications. The company supplies integrated Flight Management Systems (FMS), Auto-Throttle Systems and advanced GPS receivers for precision low carbon footprint navigation.

Certain matters contained herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are “forward-looking” (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those discussed in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of the factors that will determine the Company’s future results are beyond the ability of management to control or predict. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflects management’s views only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Sales: Product $ 6,935,976 $ 5,981,462 $ 20,279,371 $ 15,886,967 Engineering development contracts – 198,721 198,203 284,713 Total net sales 6,935,976 6,180,183 20,477,574 16,171,680 Cost of sales: Product 2,879,462 2,764,765 8,253,981 7,270,708 Engineering development contracts – 60,916 16,748 77,656 Total cost of sales 2,879,462 2,825,681 8,270,729 7,348,364 Gross profit 4,056,514 3,354,502 12,206,845 8,823,316 Operating expenses: Research and development 676,381 646,795 2,062,937 1,936,747 Selling, general and administrative 1,694,233 1,512,138 5,226,015 4,847,410 Total operating expenses 2,370,614 2,158,933 7,288,952 6,784,157 Operating income 1,685,900 1,195,569 4,917,893 2,039,159 Interest income 10,429 107 10,871 1,138 Other income 21,608 17,231 49,401 50,994 Income before income taxes 1,717,937 1,212,907 4,978,165 2,091,291 Income tax expense 358,763 (1,473,014 ) 1,056,363 (1,443,352 ) Net income $ 1,359,174 $ 2,685,921 $ 3,921,802 $ 3,534,643 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.16 $ 0.23 $ 0.21 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.16 $ 0.23 $ 0.21 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 17,261,349 17,230,387 17,253,822 17,222,312 Diluted 17,265,798 17,231,438 17,255,305 17,223,908

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc.



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, September 30, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,541,901 $ 8,265,606 Accounts receivable 3,003,362 4,046,337 Inventories 4,905,034 4,545,392 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 778,850 833,076 Assets held for sale 1,558,475 – Total current assets 24,787,622 17,690,411 Property and equipment, net 6,381,461 8,143,483 Deferred income taxes 278,085 1,063,822 Other assets 168,900 188,284 Total assets $ 31,616,068 $ 27,086,000 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 752,479 $ 623,620 Accrued expenses 1,683,430 1,431,115 Contract liability 329,116 417,504 Total current liabilities 2,765,025 2,472,239 Other liabilities 18,407 28,680 Total liabilities 2,783,432 2,500,919 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 6) Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized, $.001 par value, of which 200,000 shares are authorized as Class A Convertible stock. No shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 – – Common stock, $.001 par value: 75,000,000 shares authorized, 19,372,664 and 19,342,823 issued at June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 19,373 19,343 Additional paid-in capital 52,142,818 51,817,095 (Accumulated deficit) (1,961,018 ) (5,882,820 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 2,096,451 shares at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021 (21,368,537 ) (21,368,537 ) Total shareholders’ equity 28,832,636 24,585,081 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 31,616,068 $ 27,086,000

