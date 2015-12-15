insightsoftware Introduces New Features in Logi Composer 7 Launch, Addressing BI Market Needs

Logi Composer release addresses growing Business Intelligence (BI) market demands including Windows server support, enhanced data authoring capabilities, visualizations, and APIs

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–insightsoftware, a global provider of reporting, analytics, and performance management solutions, today announced the release of Logi Composer 7. Designed for software teams, Logi Composer delivers the first out-of-the-box development experience for embedded analytics, enabling rapid design, build, and embed interactive dashboards and data visualizations. Developers maintain complete control over the analytics experience while also empowering end users to securely explore, analyze, and share data. New capabilities in Logi Composer 7 include a wide-range of workflow improvements for IT teams, including the ability to develop in a Windows environment.

The volume of data in organizations is growing exponentially. According to a recent IDC study, the amount of digital data created over the next four years will exceed the data created since the advent of digital storage. Further, enterprise data will grow more than twice as fast as consumer data. This growth has put pressure on enterprises to effectively manage, collect, and make sense of available information to address daily business needs, make informed decisions, and carry out digital transformation. In addition, it has also created an urgent need for easy-to-adopt, self-service tools. A recent Self-Service Business Intelligence market study published by Dresner Advisory Services found that 62% of respondents noted self-service business intelligence (BI) is critical to organizations. End-user self-service was ranked 7th out of 51 technologies and initiatives, which were rated against strategic importance to business intelligence.

Logi Composer offers completely customizable, low-code dashboards and interactive data visualizations. This allows software teams to easily build and customize analytics, turning data from multiple existing sources into high-impact visualizations that seamlessly embed into existing applications, to inform and improve day-to-day operations.

“Businesses are experiencing explosive growth of data across multiple databases. It’s outpacing what most teams can realistically manage and it’s no longer sustainable to work across BI applications. Data literacy also varies across functional teams, but this can be managed with the right tools and support,” said Lee An Schommer, Chief Product Officer at insightsoftware. “Logi Composer is thoughtfully built to address these challenges by offering personalized self-service experience catered to users with different skill levels. This helps them easily understand, extract, and customize data all in one place, while giving them the confidence to contribute to key, strategic decision-making. This launch is a direct response to the needs and feedback from our customers, driven by the inevitable nature of the evolving workplace.”

New features in Logi Composer 7 include:

New development and deployment capabilities with Windows server and Amazon Linux 2 support

Redesigned data authoring capabilities for a more user-friendly interface

Improved content creation and administrative features

Enhancements to visualizations to improve speed, visual optimization, and ease of use

API enhancements to streamline embedded workflow

Enhanced data connectivity and security support

User auditing to track actions and access to sensitive data

insightsoftware helps global organizations solve key challenges with financial and operational reporting tools that put business data and insights into the hands of decision-makers. Notably, the company has been named a winner in the Dresner Industry Excellence Awards for Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility. It is also recognized as an Overall Leader in Business Intelligence. This recognition comes as a result of customer ratings from the Dresner Wisdom of Crowds Market Studies.

To learn more about insightsoftware’s Logi Composer 7, visit insightsoftware.com.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a leading provider of reporting, analytics, and performance management solutions. Over 30,000 organizations worldwide rely on us to support business needs in the areas of accounting, finance, operations, supply chain, tax, budgeting, planning, HR, and disclosure management. We enable the Office of the CFO to connect to and make sense of their data in real time so they can proactively drive greater financial intelligence across their organization. Our best-in-class solutions provide customers with increased productivity, visibility, accuracy, and compliance. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.

Contacts

CCgroup for insightsoftware



[email protected]

Ashley Yakopec



Public Relations and Communications Manager



[email protected]