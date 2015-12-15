InterChange Group Selects Blue Yonder to Digitally Transform Warehouse Capabilities

North American 3PL looks to grow its operations and enhance its capabilities with Blue Yonder’s WMS

HARRISONBURG, Va. & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With disruptions impacting every part of the supply chain, third-party logistics (3PL) providers need to optimize their operations to be agile and efficient to positively service customers by successfully managing the transport and storage of their products, while also differentiating themselves in a highly competitive market. That’s why InterChange Group has chosen to digitally transform its warehousing capabilities with Blue Yonder, a leader in digital supply chain transformations and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. InterChange Group will implement Blue Yonder’s SaaS-based warehouse management system (WMS), warehouse labor management (WLM) and Luminate Billing, all part of Luminate® Logistics, to futureproof its warehouse and fulfillment operations. The project will be implemented by Ascension Logistics, a Blue Yonder implementation and technology partner.

InterChange Group is a 3PL that offers a wide array of warehousing, logistics and land development services to its customers. The company has more than 20 warehouses located primarily in and around Virginia serving customers on the East Coast and internationally for both cold and dry storage. The company was looking to unlock operational efficiencies and inventory traceability for its warehouses that could help scale its business, so it turned to Blue Yonder for the solution.

With Blue Yonder, InterChange Group will:

Have seamless control over managing cost containment and revenues related to services rendered.

Scale quickly to meet new customer requirements and business growth opportunities.

Unlock operational efficiencies and inventory traceability to better service existing customers and capture new business.

Further invest in data management for customer and third-party food safety certifications.

Gain the ability to integrate various automation and material handling equipment now and in the future.

“As we look to grow and offer best-in-class services to our customers, we needed warehousing capabilities that could scale and help us elevate our business strategy. Blue Yonder offered us a mature solution that met each one of our requirements. Their capabilities will allow us to expand seamlessly and meet the growing requirements of our varied customer base,” said Devon Anders, president, InterChange Group.

InterChange Group will deploy Blue Yonder’s WMS and WLM to fully digitalize its warehouses and gain improved inbound and outbound visibility into shipments, as well as optimize operations and resource planning to ensure accuracy, timeliness, efficiency, and compliance. The company will also be able to reduce cost and better utilize its most important resource of all – its people.

“We have been very impressed with InterChange Group’s current and future plans to support their family of customers. They clearly have a strong focus on providing differentiated, agile offerings that allow their customers to grow with them moving forward. Our team is excited about working with the dedicated InterChange Group team to successfully implement Blue Yonder, the leading supply chain execution company in the industry,” said Scott Wells, vice president of Sales, Ascension Logistics.

“We are looking forward to working with InterChange Group to help them on their growth path. Our Blue Yonder SaaS-based warehousing solutions will offer them much more comprehensive and scalable capabilities. Thanks to our SaaS delivery model, InterChange Group can concentrate on what they do best – provide outstanding fulfillment and delivery services to their customers,” said Terry Turner, Americas president, Blue Yonder.

About InterChange Group

InterChange Group is a third-party logistics, transportation, and development company based in Harrisonburg, Virginia. With a wide array of warehousing, logistics, and land development services available, InterChange offers complete storage and transport options for businesses. With a central location in Harrisonburg, and additional locations in Portsmouth and Front Royal, Virginia, InterChange Group serves clients on the East Coast, as well as internationally.

About Ascension Logistics

Founded in 2004, Ascension Logistics is a supply chain consultancy known for building lasting partnerships with customers to design, develop and deploy supply chain systems and processes to optimize throughput, reduce logistics costs and increase supply chain responsiveness. The Ascension technical staff is well versed in the interface, data model and program architecture layers for Blue Yonder WMS/TMS/WLM application and technology platforms. Ascension Logistics experts boast 200+ years of Blue Yonder specific experience and applied knowledge earned during an average supply chain industry tenure of over 18 years. This produces risk optimized plans that are reliably executed to install and operate compelling solutions and deliver superior return on our customers’ investments.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformations and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our end-to-end, cognitive business platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to best fulfill customer demand from planning through delivery. With Blue Yonder, you’ll unify your data, supply chain and retail commerce operations to unlock new business opportunities and drive automation, control and orchestration to enable more profitable, sustainable business decisions. Blue Yonder – Fulfill your Potential™ blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

