News Interim report for 1H 2022 Please read the full announcement in PDF Attachment 2022_25_Q22022_CompanyAnnouncement Continue Reading Previous Valneva Reports H1 2022 Results and Provides Corporate UpdatesNext The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Announces the Appointment of Timothy D. Hunt as Chief Executive Officer Related Stories News Medicenna Announces Closing of Public Offering of Units Raising US$20 Million to Advance Pipeline News ProKidney Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointments of Dr. John M. Maraganore and Jennifer Fox News GT Biopharma Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results and Business Update News Todos Medical Completes Trial Design for Tollovid™ Long COVID Clinical Study in Adults News Ceapro Inc. Expands Collaborative Research Program with McMaster University to Develop an Inhalable Immuno-Therapeutic/-Prophylactic for COVID-19-Induced Lung Fibrosis News Verizon’s ‘Fuel the Love’ Campaign Arrives in Tampa