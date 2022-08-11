ISACA Conference Oceania Spotlights Digital Trust, Emerging Tech and Regional Trends

The virtual event is free for ISACA members

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#isaca–ISACA will host its ISACA Conference Oceania 2022 virtual event, 8-9 September. To make the event as widely accessible as possible, ISACA is offering this as a free event to its more than 5,700 members in Oceania. Nonmembers can register for US$199 or become an ISACA member to access the event free of charge. The ISACA Conference, hosted in six regions in 2022—Latin America, North America, Asia, Africa, Oceania and Europe—features sessions related to digital trust: IT audit, risk, governance, information and cyber security, capability and maturity, privacy, and emerging technologies.

Hosted over two half-days, ISACA Conference Oceania 2022 will allow for digital trust professionals to network, earn up to 9.5 continuing professional education (CPE) credits and learn from a diverse group of expert speakers.

Sessions will focus on emerging trends in cybersecurity, threat modelling, the NSW AI Assurance Framework, cloud risk management, artificial intelligence, zero trust security, ransomware, digital trust, agile continual service improvement, cyber governance, privacy regulations, risk management, and more.

Karen Heslop, Vice President of Content Development at ISACA, and Shannon Donahue, Senior Vice President of Publishing at ISACA, will provide the opening general session presentation for ISACA Conference Oceania, “Why Digital Trust is Crucial to You and Your Enterprise.” Heslop and Donahue will explore the digital trust ecosystem and why we need to think about digital trust in everything we do.

Shola Richards, CEO and Founder of Go Together Global™, will provide the closing keynote, “The Courage to Go Together: Three Questions to Change How You Work, Live and Lead.” Richards will provide the audience with actionable strategies to transform their work culture, amplify team civility, and inspire themselves and others to consistently bring their best to their work.

Other speakers include:

Anu Kukar, Associate Partner, IBM and Campaign Founder, Switch2Cyber

and Campaign Founder, David Vohradsky, CISA, CISM, CRISC, CGEIT, CDPSE, Director, Cyberisk Australia and Founder, myRISK

and Founder, Edward Farrell, Director, Mercury Information Security Services Pty Ltd

Ian Oppermann, Chief Data Scientist, New South Wales Government

Abbas Kudrati, Chief Cyber Security Advisor, Microsoft

Kenny Singh, CISSP, CCSP, CISM, CRISC, CDPSE, ANZ Head of Cyber Security & Privacy Customer Success, Microsoft

Martina Saldi, Product Marketing Manager for Governance, Risk, Compliance and Privacy, Microsoft

Harold Petersen, CISM, COBIT5, Director and Principal Consultant, Fresh Tracks Digital Counseling

Jay Hira, CISA, CISM, CDPSE, Director of Cyber Transformation, EY

Giles Watkins, Executive Chairman, Cyntegra

Tanya Harris, Owner Director, Harrman Cyber

To learn more and register for the event, visit https://store.isaca.org/s/community-event?id=a334w000004fD8RAAU. Registration closes Friday, 2 September at 5:00pm US Central Time.

To access ISACA’s digital trust resources, including an online course, ebooks, videos and more, visit https://www.isaca.org/digital-trust.

About ISACA

ISACA® (www.isaca.org) is a global community advancing individuals and organizations in their pursuit of digital trust. For more than 50 years, ISACA has equipped individuals and enterprises with the knowledge, credentials, education, training and community to progress their careers, transform their organizations, and build a more trusted and ethical digital world. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its more than 165,000 members who work in digital trust fields such as information security, governance, assurance, risk, privacy and quality. It has a presence in 188 countries, including 225 chapters worldwide. Through its foundation One In Tech, ISACA supports IT education and career pathways for underresourced and underrepresented populations.

