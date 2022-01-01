ISG recognizes HARMAN DTS as a ‘Leader’ in the Provider Lens™ Internet of Things Services and Solutions 2022 Report

Recognized as a leader in Implementation and Integration, Managed Services, Mobile Asset Tracking and Management, and Data Management and AI on the Edge, and rated as a Rising Star for Strategy Consulting

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer, and enterprise markets, is honored that its Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit has been recognized as a leader and rising star in the ISG Provider Lens™ Internet of Things Services and Solutions 2022 US report. HARMAN DTS was recognized as a leader in Implementation and Integration, Managed Services, Mobile Asset Tracking and Management, and Data Management and AI on the Edge, as well as a rising star in Strategy Consulting.

“We are honored to receive such high recognition from ISG in numerous categories that we value greatly at HARMAN DTS,” said David Owens, Senior Vice President, Digital Transformation Solutions at HARMAN. He further added, “These recognitions emphasize our dedication towards partnering with clients, to bring their visionary ideas to life by blending the physical and digital to serve the ever-changing customer needs and help them to capitalize on the immense ability to engage, empower and elevate their business. As technology pioneers, we architect and implement end-to-end, secure, and scalable IoT solutions that deliver superior experiences leveraging our expertise in device, cloud, enterprise applications, big data analytics and strong partner ecosystem.”

This study—which compares provider strengths, challenges, and competitive differentiators— focuses on what ISG perceives as key success factors in 2022 for Internet of Things Services and Solutions and recognizes providers’ ability to define IoT roadmaps and vision on one hand, and to drive successful executions on the other.

“HARMAN DTS offers a robust implementation strategy that complements its proven capabilities leveraging technology and industry expertise to enable innovation and connected experiences,” said Alex Kozlov, Lead Analyst, ISG Research, who also noted that “HARMAN DTS’s IoT clients benefit from an established delivery model that leverages the company’s domain expertise. Its flexible, modular mobile asset solution adapts to a wide range of business use cases, and the data management and AI on the edge capabilities address a variety of industrial, automotive and healthcare use cases.”

HARMAN DTS received this recognition due to key differentiators including a robust strategy, methodology, and proven implementation capabilities, including:

Modularity and breadth of industry expertise: HARMAN DTS supports device onboarding, securing, and monitoring, OTA updates and data/event analysis in multiple environments, resulting in solutions that are adaptable to business challenges in a variety of industry sectors from manufacturing and transportation to food and dairy, and retail.

Comprehensive services: HARMAN DTS’s multi-shore delivery model and its end-to-end managed services from sensor to cloud address the challenges of multiple, disparate technology platforms and support anytime/anywhere/any device computing models.

Future-ready frameworks: HARMAN DTS’s Edge AI framework leverages components that make the solution scalable and future-proof. Its containerization/microservice architecture enables capabilities that support enterprise and automotive applications, autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Human-centered design: HARMAN DTS’s award-winning, internal design team, Huemen, applies product ideation, trend analysis, user research and requirements gathering to develop strategies that are highly innovative yet feasible to deploy.

Innovation and speed to market: HARMAN DTS develops strategies that are highly innovative yet feasible to deploy. The ability to transition from strategic conceptualization to practical considerations around infrastructure design and licensing requirements ensures rapid ROI. Security considerations are embedded in strategy formulation. HARMAN DTS’s IPs and Products integrate easily with enterprise and 3rd party systems to create domain-specific use-cases and helps its clients to go-to-market faster.

Secured environment: Through Security Operations Center with the SIEM platform, advanced threat management solutions, network security, identity and access management, vulnerability management, and penetration test services, HARMAN DTS offers its clients comprehensive security solutions.

Strong partner ecosystem: HARMAN DTS’s access across HARMAN and Samsung IPs and its long-standing partnership with Microsoft, Amazon Voice Services, Intel, CISCO, Entrust DataCard, Infor, and QUALCOMM enables its clients to have access to transformative business applications so they can create new digital business models, enter new markets, enhance customer experiences and become more responsive companies.

For more information on HARMAN DTS, visit https://services.harman.com/. For more information on The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Internet of Things — Services and Solutions report for the U.S, visit https://www.businesswire.com

ABOUT ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS)

HARMAN’s Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) is a strategic business unit dedicated in blending the physical and digital to make technology more dynamic in order to serve the ever-changing human needs. Leveraging our unique Life-ware approach, our team of over 7,000 employees, spread across 12 countries in 45+ locations, with their expertise across hardware, software, and industry domains are transforming everyday experiences for our 200 clients globally. Compliant and certified with international standard/ management system EN 9100:2018 / AS9100D, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 13485:2016 and appraised at CMMI-DEV 2.0 ML5, HARMAN DTS aims towards helping customers deliver a holistic experience to their customers – through the convergence of digital, cross channel user experience, cloud, mobility, insightful data, and internet-of-things backed by scalable underlying IT platforms. Healthcare, Communications, and Industrial being our key focus areas, we have made significant investments into this space. Leveraging our global delivery approach, IPs, platforms and people, we deploy next generation technology platforms across industries, offer cost savings and deliver innovative solutions to help our clients on their digital journey.​​ To know more, please visit https://services.harman.com/

About HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a 100% subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

© 2022 HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated. All rights reserved. Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson are trademarks of HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated, registered in the United States and/or other countries. AKG is a trademark of AKG Acoustics GmbH, registered in the United States and/or other countries. Features, specifications and appearance are subject to change without notice.

Contacts

For more information:

Soumi Bhattacharya



Corporate Communications



[email protected]