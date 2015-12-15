ISG to Publish Reports on Automation Products, Services

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ reports will evaluate providers enabling intelligent, AI-powered automation for modernizing and optimizing enterprise processes

The study results on automation products will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Intelligent Automation – Platforms and Products 2022, scheduled to be released in November. The report will cover companies offering technologies at the forefront of the intelligent automation revolution, including conversational AI and intelligent document processing. At the same time, ISG Provider Lens™ will publish the Intelligent Automation – Services and Solutions 2022 report, which will examine automation service providers and global system integrators that help clients plan, implement and use automation technologies.

The report does not cover independent advisory firms, such as ISG Automation, that are platform-agnostic and offer integration and support services across a variety of platforms.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

As work and shopping increasingly have moved online since the COVID-19 pandemic, intelligent automation technologies have been applied to many more areas of business, employee and consumer life, including processes such as invoicing and export compliance, health-care records management and consumer loan applications. Ongoing advances in fields such as machine learning algorithms and computer vision have made new uses of automation possible.

A growing number of enterprises are embracing intelligent automation to modernize their processes and optimize workflows. They face the choice of a wide range of platforms, including out-of-the-box, on-premises and cloud-based options. Service providers and global system integrators (GSIs) often help decision-makers plan and execute automation strategies.

“Intelligent automation can do more than ever for businesses and their customers,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “As it grows more complex, service providers are essential partners for many projects.”

For the Intelligent Automation – Products and Platforms study, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 75 providers of intelligent automation technologies. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce three quadrants representing the automation services and products the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The three quadrants to be covered are:

Conversational AI Platforms, evaluating providers of software solutions for developing automated agents that interact with users through text or voice, akin to humans. These solutions can be extended through integration with messaging and social media platforms.

Intelligent Document Processing, covering providers of proprietary software products or solutions for automatically discovering, analyzing and processing documents using technologies such as natural-language processing, computer vision and deep learning.

Process Discovery and Mining, assessing providers of proprietary software platforms, tools and services for discovering and improving real-time processes in an organization. These enable companies to find opportunities for automation to improve workforce productivity and customer experience.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global intelligent automation market and examine products and platforms available in the U.S., the U.K., the Nordics, Germany and Brazil.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure.

For the Intelligent Automation – Services and Solutions 2022 study, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 50 automation service providers and system integrators. The three quadrants are:

Intelligent Enterprise Automation, evaluating providers of services across business process outsourcing and business functions with automation supplemented by advanced analytics and AI technologies.

Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps), covering vendors of proprietary AIOps solutions, platforms and frameworks that allow enterprises to monitor a distributed IT infrastructure, understand IT behavior and orchestrate workflows through automated corrections.

Next-Gen Automation, assessing providers’ approaches to building a sustainable automation roadmap, including innovation, technology adoption and bot development. The quadrant encompasses assisting clients with education, organizational change management and upgrades in sync with new releases.

Reports from this study will cover the global intelligent automation services market and examine services and solutions available in the U.S., the U.K., the Nordics, Germany and Brazil.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure.

ISG analysts Ashwin Gaidhani, Mark Purdy, Florian Scheibmayr, David de Paulo Pereira and Mukesh Ranjan will serve as authors of the reports.

Providers not listed in either brochure can contact ISG and ask to be included in the studies.

All 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations now feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG’s global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG’s enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

