ISLAMICOIN (ISLAMI) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

As a Sharia compliant cryptocurrency created for the global Muslim community, ISLAMICOIN (ISLAMI) is here to build an Islamic blockchain that helps achieve financial independence for individuals, companies and charitable organizations in the global Islamic community with a DAO that operates according to Islamic Sharia in its content and transactions. Its native token ISLAMI has been listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on August 29, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing ISLAMICOIN

ISLAMICOIN is the largest Islamic technology project that utilizes blockchain technology, in addition to media, commercial, financial, entertainment and charitable projects. The project aims to build an Islamic blockchain that helps achieve financial independence for individuals, companies and charitable organizations in the global Islamic community in addition to building a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) that operates according to Islamic Sharia in its content and transactions.

ISLAMICOIN has 7 major projects which ISLAMICOIN, the halal cryptocurrency, is the main payment method for, including ISLAMedia, a multilingual online video streaming platform; ISLAMIwallet, an encrypted digital wallet for storing and transferring ISLAMICOIN and other cryptocurrencies that comply with the laws of Islamic Sharia; ISLAMIgame, a group of multiple games providing entertainment, adventure, and valuable information; ISLAMImall, an online store that offers Islamic clothing, halal food and various goods and products; ISLAMImetaverse, an Islamic metaverse project that takes users around the world to visit and interact with the most important religious and historical locations of Islam; ISLAMItravel, a project that specializes in Islamic tourism; and ISLAMIBLOCKCHAIN, the Islamic Shariah-compliant blockchain that can issue smart contracts for various technology companies, the business world, and cryptocurrencies.

Some of these future projects will be converted into Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAOs), that ISLAMICOIN holders can contribute to and benefit from while adhering to a transparent mechanism based on blockchain technology. This will allow each investor to view encrypted calculations and be provided with all the information regarding their investments.

Furthermore, ISLAMICOIN achieved 2 projects in 5 months (ISLAMedia & ISLAMIwallet) and both projects are available on Apple & android now.

About ISLAMI Token

ISLAMI is a halal cryptocurrency and is the key for growing the ISLAMICOIN project worldwide. It was initially launched on Polygon network, with plans to be transferred later to the ISLAMIBLOCKCHAIN network upon completion of its development that is utilizing the latest secure and reliable blockchain technologies.

The total supply of ISLAMI is 20 billion (i.e. 20,000,000,000), of which 50% is already burned, 10.2% is provided for private sale, 10% is provided for exchanges liquidity, 7.8% is provided for first investors, 6% is allocated to the team and founders, 5% is reserved, another 5% is allocated for companies, 1% is provided for air drop campaign, and the rest 5% is allocated for Bait Al-Mal to be used for charitable causes. The team will put together a voting system in which the ISLAMICOIN holders will be able to participate and vote for the charitably causes Bait Al-Mal will be funding.

The ISLAMI token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on August 29, 2022, investors who are interested in the ISLAMICOIN investment can easily buy and sell ISLAMI token on LBank Exchange right now.

