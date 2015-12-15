IT Products Sold Through Top-Tier North American Distributors Grew 5.6% in Q2 2022, According to IDC’s North America Monthly Distribution Tracker, Powered by GTDC

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Channel–Total revenue reported by top-tier distributors in North America reached $19.3 billion in Q2 2022, growing 5.6% year over year, according to new results from the International Data Corporation (IDC) North America Weekly Distribution Tracker. Personal Computing retained the largest share of the product mix at 22.4% despite a small year-over-year decline of 2.4%. The Q2 2022 product group growth leader was Consumer Electronics at 146% driven by Mobile Phone sales.

“The strong results in the second quarter following already strong results last quarter and a year ago reflect continuing demand beyond COVID market recovery and despite macroeconomic headwinds,” said Ruth Flynn, research vice president, IDC Tracker & Data Products. “These results put tier-1 IT distributors in a position to reach new highs in the second half of 2022 and beyond.”

While the stay-at-home spike in Notebook sales is starting to wane, contracting 2.5% year over year in Q2 2022, revenues of $2.9 billion appear to be stable both annually and sequentially at a level more than 50% above the pre-pandemic levels of Q1 2020 and Q2 2019. Peripherals & Accessories that benefit from rising PC sales also continue to see growth, with docking stations, PC Monitors, and Gaming Devices/Controllers sales increasing 20% or better year over year.

Mobile Phone revenue reached $529 million in Q2 2022, a significant jump from $104 million in Q1 2022. The triple digit year-over-year growth was driven by exceptionally strong Samsung unit volumes coupled with an average selling price (ASP) increase for Samsung of 98% year over year.

In the Software product group, which continues to hold the second largest share of the product mix, Storage Software has seen double-digit growth for five straight quarters. In addition, Q2 2022 posted the largest year-over-year growth yet for Storage Software at 27.7%. The Data Replication and Protection market has been a stable and consistent driver of this trend with double-digit growth for over three years. Software-Defined Storage has been gaining momentum and recently returned to 50% share within the Storage Software category.

IDC’s North America Weekly Distribution Tracker is built on the exclusive partnership between IDC and the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC) and provides the industry’s most comprehensive view of technology distribution data and market trends in the U.S. and Canada. The data in this Tracker is actual sales data collected weekly from sales receipts across the largest distributors in North America for more than 1,700 brands over several years. This data is mapped to IDC’s taxonomy with nearly 200 categories organized into 14 distinct product groups with detailed product attributes across categories.

About IDC Trackers

IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size and segmentation, vendor share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC’s Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, monthly, and weekly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly Excel deliverables and on-line query tools.

For more information about the North America Weekly Distribution Tracker, powered by GTDC, please contact Ruth Flynn at [email protected].

Click here to learn about IDC's full suite of data products and how you can leverage them to grow your business.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,300 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC’s analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

About the GTDC

The Global Technology Distribution Council is the industry consortium representing the world’s leading tech distributors. GTDC members drive an estimated $150 billion in annual worldwide sales of products, services, and solutions through diverse business channels. GTDC conferences support the development and expansion of strategic supply-chain partnerships that continually address the fast-changing marketplace needs of vendors, end customers and distributors.

