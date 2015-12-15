NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to Hipgnosis Music Assets 2022-1 L.P., a music royalty ABS transaction.

MUSIC 2022-1 represents Hipgnosis Songs Assets (Delaware) L.P.’s first music royalty securitization. MUSIC 2022-1 will be collateralized by royalties from a music catalog (the Catalog) of premium content from over 950 songs across five sub-catalogs from top artists and songwriters, including Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado, and Leonord Cohen. Royalty payments include publishing rights and sound recording rights. An independent third-party valuation firm (Valuation Agent) valued the Catalog at $341.0 million using a discounted cash flow method based on cash flow forecasts and a discount rate of 7.0%. This valuation does not give any credit to revenue generated by name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights. The catalog is administered by multiple administrators including Sony Music Group and Universal Music Publishing Group.

The Notes pay interest on a semi-annual basis and are not scheduled to pay down principal prior to the anticipated repayment date (ARD) in May 2027. Prior to the ARD, the only required principal payments are to maintain compliance with the borrowing base requirement which is a function of the note advance rate and the collateral value derived from the present value of the Valuation Agent’s annually updated valuation.

