KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Parkmore Point RMBS 2022-1 plc

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA UK (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of notes to be issued by Parkmore Point RMBS 2022-1 plc (Parkmore), a static RMBS securitisation backed by a non-conforming portfolio of reperforming mortgage loans (RPL) and a minority of non-performing (NPL) mortgage loans. These loans are secured by owner occupied (OO, 86.4%) and buy-to-let (BTL, 13.6%) properties located in the United Kingdom (UK).

The portfolio includes loans originated by 16 different originators which, with the exception of Kensington Mortgages Limited (Kensington), have either closed for business or have stopped lending operations in the UK. The top three originators are Kensington (36.5%), Money Partners Limited (27.3%) and Preferred Mortgages Limited (12.7%). The legal title of the loans was held by Kensington and transferred to Pepper (UK) Limited (Pepper) recently under a sale agreement where Parkmore Point Limited (Seller) acquired the beneficial interest of the loans. Pepper have recently taken over the servicing of the portfolio from Kensington and have a meaningful number of years of experience servicing RPLs/NPLs and loans deep in arrears which have been restructured in the past.

