KBRA Credit Profile Releases KCP K-LOC Index: July 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA Credit Profile (KCP), a division of KBRA Analytics, releases its KCP K-LOC Index for the month of July.

K-LOC Index

The KBRA Loan of Concern (K-LOC) Index was 19.23% in July 2022, down from 19.73% in June 2022 and 27.09% in July 2021. We removed the K-LOC designation on 137 loans ($2.37 billion) in our conduit CMBS coverage universe in July, including 61 lodging ($994.2 million) and 36 retail ($702.5 million) loans, based on our improved outlook for the underlying collateral.

In addition to our examination of the index by vintage, property type, and metropolitan statistical area (MSA), we discuss developments in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of PWM Property Management LLC, an affiliate of HNA Group, which serves as the sponsor for the 245 Park Avenue and 181 West Madison Street CMBS loans.

About the Index

The K-LOC designation serves as KBRA’s primary metric used to identify loans that are in default or at heightened risk of default based on KBRA Credit Profile’s (KCP) proprietary research and analysis. KCP is a division of KBRA Analytics. The K-LOC Index for July 2022 is a composite of 3,008 K-LOCs with an aggregate UPB of $65.04 billion across 430 conduit transactions. For any given cohort, the index is the quotient of its aggregate K-LOC balance and the cohort’s defeasance-adjusted UPB. As it includes loans at risk of default, it is a useful, forward-looking credit barometer. The K-LOC designation is determined by our team of analysts, who perform in-depth monthly analysis on individual transactions and the underlying loan collateral. For the purposes of this report, we exclude legacy CMBS (2008 and earlier).

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

About KBRA Analytics

KBRA Analytics, LLC (KBRA Analytics) is our premier product platform for high quality data and advanced analytics. Our seasoned teams of industry specialists across each product provide unparalleled insight creating a foundation of deeper analysis and rapid discovery for users. KBRA Analytics is an affiliate of Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA). KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada, and with credit rating affiliates registered in the EU and UK.

Contacts

Maverick Force, Director



+1 (215) 882-5904



[email protected]

Patrick Czupryna, Managing Director



+1 (215) 882-5854



[email protected]

Sales Contact

Marc Iadonisi, Managing Director



+1 (215) 882-5877



[email protected]