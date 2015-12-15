KBRA Credit Profile Releases Research: Will Tuesday Morning Make It to the Weekend?

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA Credit Profile (KCP), a division of KBRA Analytics, releases research on CMBS exposure to discount retailer Tuesday Morning amid operational struggles. The company has struggled to find its footing after emerging from a pandemic-driven Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January 2021, and it recently engaged Piper Sandler to explore restructuring options. Tuesday Morning executives believe the company’s $35 million in liquidity as of its fiscal Q3 2022 (ended April 2) will sustain operations for another 12 months. However, total debt rose from $25.4 million last year to $83.6 million through fiscal Q3 2022, and guidance on Q4 2022 comparable store sales was lowered in May.

KCP identified 71 properties collateralizing the same number of loans—$1.07 billion by allocated loan amount (ALA)—across 72 CMBS transactions with exposure to a Tuesday Morning location. Should the company opt to restructure a second time, leases on underperforming stores could be rejected through Chapter 11 proceedings. The company permanently closed 200 stores in 2020-21 and partnered with predictive analytics firm Intalytics in July 2022 to optimize its brick-and-mortar footprint.

Click here to view the report and, for subscribers of the KCP platform, access a list of the CMBS loans and properties with exposure to Tuesday Morning.

