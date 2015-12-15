KBRA Releases Research – Inflation Reduction Act Clears up Solar Loan ABS Clouds

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases a report on the expected benefits to the U.S. residential solar industry and associated ABS markets following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) on August 16.

This report—a companion piece to our June publication about key developments in the industry—provides an update on two of those developments now that the IRA has been signed into law. The legislation bodes well for the residential solar industry (and by extension, solar ABS markets) in a number of respects, particularly regarding the extension and expansion of the investment tax credit (ITC), as well as investment in manufacturing for clean energy technology.

Click here to view the report.

