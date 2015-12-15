KBRA Releases RMBS Credit Indices (KCI) for July 2022
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases its RMBS Credit Indices (KCI) for July 2022. The indices track early-, mid-, and late-stage delinquencies, observed modifications, prepayment speeds, and other performance metrics across four major RMBS 2.0 subsectors.
Click here to view the report.
About KBRA
KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.
