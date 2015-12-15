Keyfactor Named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year and Recognized as the Fastest Growing PKI and Cryptography Leader in America

Cybersecurity leader boasts 366% growth, validating significant market opportunity and strong customer demand

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CertificateManagement—Keyfactor, the machine and IoT identity platform for modern enterprises, has been recognized on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment— independent businesses.

“We are proud to be recognized by Inc. as a fast-growing company for the third consecutive year,” said Jordan Rackie, Chief Executive Officer at Keyfactor. “The global growth we’ve witnessed over the last year is a testament to our company’s outstanding culture, technology innovation and ability to meet the growing needs in today’s complex enterprise ecosystem. I’d like to personally thank the entire Keyfactor team for another year of hard work, determination and market leadership. ”

Over the past 18 months, Keyfactor has witnessed exponential growth marked by significant milestones and corporate achievements:

Keyfactor continues to accelerate its global expansion by opening an office in Paris, which is the company’s fifth European hub.

Keyfactor expanded its C-suite team with the hiring of seasoned leaders, specifically a Chief People Officer, who is responsible for fostering an inclusive and diverse corporate culture.

Keyfactor’s culture was recognized as a “Best Place to Work,” by Inc. magazine for the second consecutive year and its leadership team continues to prioritize People-focused initiatives.

Keyfactor launched its newest SaaS offering, EJBCA SaaS for Microsoft Azure, also available on AWS, to support machine identity management in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Now, all Keyfactor offerings can be transacted on Azure, AWS, and GCP Marketplaces.

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million.

