KIOXIA America Strengthens Lineup of Embedded Flash Memory Products for Consumer Applications

Next-Gen e-MMC Devices Deliver Improved Write Amplification, Performance Stability

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KumoScale—KIOXIA America, Inc. today announced that it has begun sampling the latest generation of its JEDEC1 e-MMC Ver. 5.12-compliant embedded flash memory products for consumer applications. The new products are available in capacities of 64 and 128 gigabytes (GB) and integrate the company’s BiCS FLASH™ 3D flash memory and a controller in a single package.





Demand for mid-range capacities in consumer products such as tablets and IoT devices continues to grow, and though the market continues to shift to UFS, there are cases where e-MMC may still be used. The new KIOXIA e-MMC devices expand the available options. A leading provider of flash memory and storage for consumer applications and mobile devices, KIOXIA has been supporting e-MMC since 2007 and was the first supplier to introduce the higher performance follow-on solution to e-MMC, UFS3, in early 2013. Today, the broad KIOXIA lineup of e-MMC and UFS solutions provides support across a wide range of densities (4GB-1TB).

This latest generation BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory-based e-MMC offers the following features well-suited to the requirements of consumer applications, including:

A newer generation of BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory 4

Improved architecture that reduces internal write amplification and achieves more stable sequential write performance

Pre-programmed user data that will now have higher reliability 5 before it is sent for reflow during customer’s manufacturing process

before it is sent for reflow during customer’s manufacturing process Idle to auto-sleep time is reduced by 100x 6 from existing generation to help extend user application’s battery life

from existing generation to help extend user application’s battery life Faster performance is achievable through accessing multiple dies inside the device

Supports JEDEC eMMC 5.1 standard with fastest interface speed (HS400)

“Introducing next-gen e-MMC devices furthers our commitment to reinforcing our market-leading position by delivering a broad, high-performance product lineup, including for applications that continue to need e-MMC as an embedded memory solution,” said Scott Beekman, vice president, Memory Business Unit, for KIOXIA America, Inc.

KIOXIA is now sampling its next-gen e-MMC devices, with general availability expected in October. For more information, visit www.kioxia.com.

About KIOXIA America, Inc.

KIOXIA America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of KIOXIA Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today’s breakthrough BiCS FLASH™ 3D technology, KIOXIA continues to pioneer innovative memory, SSD and software solutions that enrich people’s lives and expand society’s horizons. The company’s innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive, and data centers. For more information, please visit kioxia.com.

© 2022 KIOXIA America, Inc. All rights reserved. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services, and contact information is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable KIOXIA product specifications.

Notes

1: JEDEC is a registered trademark of JEDEC Solid State Technology Association.



2: One of standard specifications of embedded flash memory defined by JEDEC.



3: Universal Flash Storage (UFS) is a product category for a class of embedded memory products built to the JEDEC UFS standard specification. JEDEC is a registered trademark of JEDEC Solid State Technology Association. First claim as of 2/7/2013.



4: Compared to existing KIOXIA BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory e-MMC products.



5: Compared to existing KIOXIA BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory e-MMC products which did not have a higher reliability before soldering mode.



6: 100x is calculated from current product auto-sleep time of 200 milliseconds (ms) to the new device which is now 2ms. By allowing the e-MMC to go from idle mode to auto-sleep faster, the battery drain will be slower, extending battery life.



Other factors that would inhibit/prevent such battery life extension is if the eMMC is always active and never goes to idle.

Definition of capacity: KIOXIA Corporation defines a megabyte (MB) as 1,000,000 bytes, a gigabyte (GB) as 1,000,000,000 bytes and a terabyte (TB) as 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1Gb = 2^30 bits = 1,073,741,824 bits, 1GB = 2^30 bytes = 1,073,741,824 bytes and 1TB = 2^40 bytes = 1,099,511,627,776 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system, and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary.

All company names, product names and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

