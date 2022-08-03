KIOXIA CM7 Series Enterprise NVMe SSD Awarded ‘Best of Show’ at Flash Memory Summit 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KumoScale—KIOXIA America, Inc. today announced that its CM7 Series enterprise NVMe® SSD has received a Flash Memory Summit ‘Best of Show’ award in the ‘Most Innovative Memory Technology’ category.





“The next generation of SSDs in the marketplace will incorporate the latest standards, innovative form factors, advanced security and incredibly fast performance,” said Jay Kramer, Chairman of the Awards Program and President of Network Storage Advisors Inc. “We are proud to recognize the KIOXIA CM7 Series which incorporates PCIe® 5.0 and NVMe 2.0 standards in EDSFF E3.S and 2.51-inch form factors, and FIPS 140-3 security module validation. CM7 offers exceedingly fast performance that saturates the PCIe 5.0 bus while delivering sequential reads up to 14,000MB/s.”

Optimized for the needs of high-performance, highly efficient servers and storage, the CM7 family is designed with PCIe 5.0 technology in Enterprise and Data Center Standard Form Factor (EDSFF) E3.S and 2.5-inch form factors. These new drives are well-suited to the demands of next generation use cases, including AI, ML, and data analytics.

“At KIOXIA, we constantly strive to innovate with new technologies that move industries forward,” said Neville Ichhaporia, vice president of SSD marketing and product management, KIOXIA America, Inc. “It’s an honor to have our efforts to bring next-generation levels of performance to enterprise data centers recognized with a Best of Show Award for our new CM7 SSD Series at the Flash Memory Summit.”

For more information, please visit www.kioxia.com.

About KIOXIA America, Inc.

KIOXIA America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of KIOXIA Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today’s breakthrough BiCS FLASH™ 3D technology, KIOXIA continues to pioneer innovative memory, SSD and software solutions that enrich people’s lives and expand society’s horizons. The company’s innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive, and data centers. For more information, please visit KIOXIA.com.

© 2022 KIOXIA America, Inc. All rights reserved. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services, and contact information, is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable KIOXIA product specifications.

Notes:

1: In 2.5-inch U.3 connectivity, transfer speed will be limited to PCIe Gen4. 2.5-inch indicates the form factor of the SSD and not its physical size.

The NVMe and NVMe-oF word marks are registered and unregistered trademarks and service marks of NVM Express, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Unauthorized use strictly prohibited.

PCI Express and PCIe are registered trademarks of PCI-SIG.

Read and write speed may vary depending on the host device, read and write conditions, and file size.

All other company names, product names and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Definition of capacity: KIOXIA Corporation defines a megabyte (MB) as 1,000,000 bytes, a gigabyte (GB) as 1,000,000,000 bytes and a terabyte (TB) as 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1Gb = 2^30 bits = 1,073,741,824 bits, 1GB = 2^30 bytes = 1,073,741,824 bytes and 1TB = 2^40 bytes = 1,099,511,627,776 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system, and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary.

